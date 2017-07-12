KPD: This driver was on a roll

KEARNY —

At 4 a.m. on July 4, Kearny police responded to an accident on Devon St., between Oakwood and Quincy Aves., where a 2000 Honda wagon had reportedly rammed a parked car, rolled over — fully, completely, 360 degrees — and then drove away.

Police said they were alerted by the owner of the struck vehicle, who witnessed the crash (and the automotive acrobatics), saw the Honda driver actually exit the vehicle, then jump back in and head south on Devon. The witness also managed to get the plate number.

Units scoured the area, and Officer Jonathan Dowie found the “heavily damaged” Honda in a parking lot on the 300 block of Kearny Ave. There, police said, he also found the driver, Kevin Linares, 20, of Kearny, who, according to a source, made the following “spontaneous utterance”: “I f–ked up.”

Back-up Officers David Bush and Michael Gontarczuk also arrived on the scene — as did Kearny EMS, since Linares was bleeding from the face.

Allegedly he also was staggering and smelled of alcohol, so after being treated medically, field sobriety tests were conducted.

Found in the car, police said, were three bags of suspected marijuana and a large number of empty bags “commonly associated with the packaging” of a CDS.

The Honda was impounded and Linares arrested and taken to headquarters, where he was given an Alcotest and charged with: DWI, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, consumption of alcohol by an underage person, and possession of pot and drug paraphernalia.

Police said he also was wanted on a $500 drug-related Kearny warrant.

* * *

Other recent reports from the Kearny police blotter included the following:

June 29

At 12:30 a.m., Officer Bush was at N. Midland Ave. and Alpine Place when a speeding, swerving, westbound 2003 Hyundai nearly hit his patrol car, police said. Since the Hyundai didn’t stop, Bush followed, bringing it to a halt at Passaic and W. Bennett Aves. The driver, a 46-year-old Newark woman, was given summonses for careless driving and a tail-light violation, but it was her passenger who ended up in bigger trouble.

Police said Bush and back-up Officer Gontarczuk recognized Axel Rodriguez, 44, of Kearny, and observed on the floorboard near his feet a cut straw and a cap for a hypodermic syringe. In a search incident to arrest for possession of CDS paraphernalia, he was allegedly found to have a wax fold of suspected heroin, stamped “The Message,” and was additionally charged with drug possession.

After processing at HQ, he was sent to the Hudson County Jail.

June 30

At 3:30 a.m., police said, Officer Dowie ran a plate check on an eastbound 1991 Honda that was swerving along the Belleville Pike, found that the owner had a suspended license and, with Bush and Gontarczuk as back-up, brought the car to a stop at Beech St. Police said driver Angel Alvarado, 30, of Kearny, could not produce a license and, when he exited the car, a bag of suspected cocaine was in plain view on the driver’s seat. When front-seat passenger Vanessa Fajardo, 26, of Belleville, alighted, a bag of suspected coke reportedly was also found where she had been sitting. Both driver and passenger were arrested.

Arriving at HQ, yet another bag of the drug reportedly fell out of Fajardo’s skirt in the KPD garage. Once inside, she asked to use the ladies’ room and, while entering the female cell area, was allegedly seen “frantically attempting to swallow something.” Confronted, police said, she spat four more bags of coke onto the cellblock floor.

Both Alvarado and Fajardo were charged with possession of coke and drug paraphernalia. He also received summonses for careless driving, driving while suspended and operating a MV while in possession of a CDS.

Fajardo was additionally charged with intent to distribute, intent within 1,000 feet of a school, criminal attempted destruction of evidence, and on a $1,000 disorderly-person warrant out of Newark. Newark PD was notified.

* * *

Officer Richard Poplaski Jr., with Chief John Dowie and Lt. Richard Poplaski as back-up, responded to a 7:30 a.m. report of a “heated” male-female dispute occurring in the street on the 600 block of Chestnut St. Police said the male party, Raul Rios, 29, of Jersey City, was found to be the subject of a no-bail NCIC warrant from the Newark PD Special Victims Unit, was arrested on same, booked at HQ and turned over to the Newark authorities.

* * *

Det. Michael Andrews, at Kearny Ave. and Rose St. at 7:15 p.m., observed Sebastian Quebleen, 26, of Harrison, confirmed he had a $500 Kearny contempt warrant and, with Det. Sgt. Michael Gonzalez as back-up, took him into custody. In a search incident to arrest, police said, Quebleen was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and a wax fold stamped “No Days Off” and was charged with possession of heroin and the syringe. Police said further inquiry revealed he also had a warrant from the Palm Beach County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office. Florida authorities were notified and he was shipped to the Hudson County Jail.

July 5

Officers Mina Ekladious, Ben Wuelfing and Jose Perez responded to an 11 p.m. report of a group of disorderly juveniles on Prospect Place near Schuyler Ave. and dispersed them virtually without incident. The “virtually” applies to one 16-year-old Kearny male who remained at the scene and whom police described as loud, confrontational, profane and “apparently intoxicated,” and who reportedly challenged the cops to a fight. Advised that he was under arrest, police said the youth resisted being cuffed but was subdued and brought to HQ, where he continued his defiant behavior.

[Editor’s note: A police officer’s job obviously requires a great deal of patience.]

He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, harassment and violation of the township curfew ordinance. His mother was contacted, she came to HQ to take custody of her son, and the entire matter has been referred to the KPD Juvenile Unit.

— Karen Zautyk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

