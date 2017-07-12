Obituaries for 12 July 2017

Jose M. Cuhna

Jose M. Cuhna died July 4.

He was 71.

Born in Portugal, he lived in Kearny for 46 years.

Visiting was Friday, July 7, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was July 8, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Jose is survived by his mother Maria (nee Incarnacaio) and his wife Maria (nee Dulce Branco). Father of Anamarie Garcia and Rui Cunha (Sofie) and brother of Gloria, Rosa and John, he is also survived by his grandchildren Jose, Tony (Taina) and Marcia.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Jeanette Adkins

Jeanette Adkins (nee Patkus) died July 1.

She was 81.

Born in Warwick, N.Y., she lived most of her life in Kearny.

Visiting was Friday, July 7, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Jeanette was a sales manager at Macy’s in Newark and worked as an office manager for Dr. Michael Manginelli in Irvington.

The wife of the late Darwyn Adkins, she was the mother of Gary Blake Adkins (Jennifer), Darren Joseph Adkins (Deborah) and Kimberle Ann Adkins. Sister of Barbara Schroeder and the late Joseph and Todd Patkus, she is also survived by her grandchildren Jon, Michele, Meghan, Jillian and Stephen — along with many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

John Magistro

John Magistro, of North Arlington, died July 1.

He was 67.

Visiting was July 5 at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated July 6 at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

John was retired from the N.J. Turnpike Authority, New Brunswick. He loved to play golf and visit Myrtle Beach and Italy.

The husband of Patricia (nee Vannella), he was the father of Danielle Magistro, Kathleen Pita (Ernesto) and the late Bobby Macro. Brother of Rose Mary Lamprecht and Anthony, Joseph and Vincent Magistro, he is also survived by his grandchildren Kyle, Lance and Julianna.

Mary Lorraine Starr

Mary Lorraine Starr (nee McCarthy), cherished mother, grandmother and aunt, died July 4.

She was 85.

Born in Kearny as the youngest child of the late Raymond and Catherine McCarthy, she was best known as “Ronnie” by her loved ones.

Mary wed her beloved husband, the late Thomas Michael Starr, in 1951. They lived in Alabama for a short time while Thomas was in the U.S. Army. When Thomas was called to serve in the Korean War, Mary moved back to Kearny.

She also lived in Sayreville, Harrison, her much-loved home on Preston Street in Belleville and North Arlington — before ultimately moving to Brookshire Senior Living in Lawrenceville.

Mary enjoyed working at the former West Hudson Hospital from 1978 to 1991, as well as Carl Fischer Candies later in her life. She loved nothing more than dancing and spending time with her family and friends.

Mary will be deeply missed by her children, Thomas Michael Starr Jr. (Cheryl), Lorraine Curtin (James), David Starr and Kathleen Malkinski (Thomas); her grandchildren, Michael, Annie Kate, Thomas, Molly, Madelyn, and the late Tara Ann; and her many nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Raymond Jr., George, Kathleen, Madelyn and Bernard.

Special thanks to CareOne at Morris for taking care of Mary with warmth and kindness in her final days.

A Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, on Monday, July 10.

Cremation and interment were private.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Joseph A. Coyle

Joseph A. Coyle, 65, of Kearny, died suddenly July 6.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Monday, July 10. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Joseph lived there before moving to Kearny 33 years ago.

He retired from the Jersey City Police Department as a sergeant after 28 years of service. After his retirement, he became an assistant director of campus safety at St. Peter’s University, Jersey City.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, Belmar; and the Elks Lodge 1992, North Arlington.

He was the beloved husband of Madonna Mailly Coyle, the loving father of New Jersey State Trooper Kevin (Elizabeth) Coyle and Elaina (Edmund) Raum; the brother of Kenneth (Denise) and James Coyle; bother-in-law of Joseph and Jane Mailly, James and Elizabeth Davidson and John Mailly; and the loving grandfather of Maya, Aria and Emilia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Anthony Moreno

Anthony Moreno, 29, of Harrison, died peacefully on July 1, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester, Mass., surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Newark on Oct. 8, 1987, the son of Alex Moreno and Sylvia Melendez.

Anthony’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Anthony had a smile and a presence that would brighten up any room. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone he crossed paths with. Anthony also had a wonderful sense of humor and always knew how to put a smile on someone’s face.

He attended St. Casimir’s Elementary School and graduated from Harrison High School in 2008.

Anthony is survived by his father, Alex Moreno and his wife, Hilda Montero, of Harrison; his brothers, Michael and Justin Moreno; his paternal grandparents, Victor and Maria Moreno, of Harrison; his aunt, Paula Moreno; cousins, Adriana and Bianca Moreno; his mother, Sylvia Melendez and his brothers, Elben and Christian Ceteno; and his sister, Jalencia Melendez, of Pittsfield, Mass.

“One day at a time … see what people get messed up … is that they think too far ahead of themselves.” A great man once told me, “Worry about today … see yesterday was yesterday and tomorrow is tomorrow … things that passed and things that have not yet to come … two things that we have no control over, so why worry?” — Anthony.

A viewing will take place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Tuesday, July 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Cremation will be private. For directions or to send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the family to help defray the funeral expenses, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Anthony.

Sofia Valdez

Sofia Valdez, of Newark, died surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 2, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

She was 85.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Lafayette Street, Newark. Her interment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Sofia moved to the U.S. in 1982 and had resided in the Ironbound section of Newark since then.

Sophia is survived by her loving children, Sandra Velez, Zully Olmedo and Herbert and Marco Valdez; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by all of her brothers and sisters.

She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family.

James C. Hennis Jr.

Mr. James C. Hennis Jr., of Kearny, died Sunday, July 2, at home.

He was 102.

The funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington, with military honors. The Condon Funeral Home, Kearny, handled arrangements.

Born in Jersey City, Jim lived in Kearny for 64 years. He had been a bus driver/operator for Public Services/Transport of NJ for 38 years until retiring in 1976. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and an usher at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, for many years. He was also a member the Knights of Columbus council 3428 in North Arlington.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II as a sergeant 1st class from 1940-1945.

He was predeceased by his wife, Grace (nee Hanson) in December 2016 as well as his sisters, Frances Bayone, Loretta Flatley and Helen Hennis.

Surviving are his children, Barbara G. Ward (Douglas), Kathleen M. Hennis, James M. Hennis (Catherine) Richard D. Hennis and Steven R. Hennis (Nicole); as well as seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Jim’s memory to the St. Stephen’s Heritage Fund.

