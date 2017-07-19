Obituaries for 19 July 2017

Mary C. Paiva

Mary C. Paiva (nee Kolakowski) died July 7.

She was 74.

Born in Brooklyn, she lived many years in Kearny before moving to South Carolina.

Memorial visitation was Thursday, July 13, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

Mary was the wife of Richard Paiva, mother of Susan Sant’Ana (Julian), sister of Carol Rickard, Martin and Peter Kolakowski and the late Edward Kolakowski. She was also the grandmother of Steven Tyler Sant’Ana and the late Stacy Lauren Sant’Ana.

John T. Jarvie Sr.

John T. Jarvie Sr., of Kearny, died July 11.

He was 95.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at the funeral home. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

John was an art director with Schiffman Ferguson Stone Advertising Agency. He was also the in-house art director for Woman’s World Daily. He was a member of the Salamagundi Art Club.

John was a soldier during World War II in a highly specialized unit and is credited with being the inspiration for the PBS movie “The Ghost Army.”

Husband of the late Kathleen (nee Clark) Jarvie, he was the loving companion of Kathleen Butler “Kat” and father of John T. Jarvie Jr. (Debra). Brother of the late Janet Johnson, May Jarvie and Alexander Jarvie, he is also survived by his grandchildren Kaitlin and John and his loving nieces and nephews, Karin Close, George Johnson, Martha Gavin, Alan Jarvie and David Jarvie.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Ghost Army Legacy project, 190 Bridge St., No. 4409, Salem, Mass. 01970.

Elena E. Garcia

Elena E. Garcia (nee Quintero), of Kearny, originally from Peru, died July 13.

She was 93.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Elena was the wife of the late Gilberto Garcia and is survived by her children Walter, Henry and Miriam Garcia; her sister Amanda Quintero; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

