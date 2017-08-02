Obituaries for 2 Aug. 2017

Mark John Schalago

Mark John Schalago, 55, died at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, July 27, surrounded by his loving family after a short, hard-fought battle with lung cancer.

Relatives and friends called at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. The funeral service took place at the funeral home. Cremation was private. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Born in Newark, he moved to Kearny as a child. He worked at Morristown Park Associates and the College of Saint Elizabeth for many years before retiring in 2014. Mark loved casinos, “The Sopranos,” family vacations and spending time with his dogs.

He was the beloved husband on Lisa (nee Steiner) Schalago, devoted father of Kristine (Bart) Coma, Keri Leon, Mark John Schalago Jr. and Dylan Schalago. He was the very proud PopPop of Jesse and Carter.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Shirley Schalago, Mark was the cherished brother of Cynthia (Matt) Schirm, Michael (Cheryl) Schalago, John (Lynn) Schalago and James (Claudia) Schalago. He was a great son-in-law to Rose Ann Niosi and a great brother-in-law to John (Carol) Steiner and Mark Steiner. He was a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to EADD, Education Awareness on Drug Dependency, C/O Kearny Ambulance Squad, 352 Maple St, Kearny, N.J. 07032.

Joseph D. Ferguson

Joseph D. Ferguson, of Kearny, died at home July 23.

He was 85.

The funeral was from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, on July 28, with Mass celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, and entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Joseph was a longtime Kearny resident. He worked as a fleet operations director for the Department of the Navy in Bayonne for many years before retiring. A very generous man, Joseph could fix just about anything, and was an avid gardener, tending to his garden daily.

Joseph was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Matislatis) and father of Lisa Magby and Lynda McAleer. He was the loving grandfather of Steven and Rosi Lebo, Ryan Gormley and Erin McAleer; brother of Robert Ferguson Sr. and the late Donald and Walter Ferguson.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Peter D. Kook

Peter D. Kook, of Kearny, head custodian at Franklin School, died July 23.

He was 63.

Visiting was July 26 at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place July 27 at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington. Cremation was private.

Peter was the son of the late Dr. Sal Kook and Rita (nee Forker) Kook.

He is survived by his wife Carol (nee Holmes) and his children Jennifer Fennell (Keith) and Jeremy Kook. Also surviving are his grandchildren Brandon, Brianna, Tyler, Emma, Kayden and Kaleb.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the ASPCA or St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Gordon Nelson

Gordon Nelson, of Kearny, died July 24.

He was 62.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Gordon was the son of the late John and Rachel (nee Conlon) Nelson.

He is survived by his sister Lori Azevedo and her husband Lou.

Barbara Pisciotta

Barbara Pisciotta, of Kearny, died July 27.

She was 81.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Barbara is survived by her dear companion Adam Moscinski, her sisters Rosie McGowan and Marion Lane and her brother Jerry Pisciotta. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews.

