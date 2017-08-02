BPD: Woman still missing

BELLEVILLE –

A Belleville resident listed as missing since nearly mid-July is still unaccounted for, according to the Belleville Police Department.

The BPD said Alicia Sanchez, 48, was reported missing by her son July 12.

Police said the woman was last seen at her home at about 10:40 a.m., wearing a bathrobe.

Sanchez suffers from schizophrenia, police said.

The woman was described as Latina, 5-feet-2, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and of light complexion.

Anyone with information on Sanchez or who comes into contact with her is asked to contact the BPD at 973-450-3334.

***

Three individuals suspected of having participated in the armed robbery of a male on the night of July 27 are in police custody.

BPD Det. Sgt. John McAloon said officers responded to the 100 block of Wallace St., at about 11:35 p.m., on the report of a robbery.

McAloon said the victim told police that two males had approached him and demanded cash, but when the victim yelled for help and a relative called police, the suspects fled.

At the time of the incident, McAloon said, responding patrol units had been on the lookout for a black BMW linked to three street robberies in Newark and one in Nutley.

Belleville officers reportedly observed a BMW matching the description of the vehicle sought in connection to the prior incidents fleeing the scene of the Belleville robbery and gave chase, McAloon said.

He said the BMW was pursued through Belleville, East Orange and Newark, ending with the BMW crashing near the intersection of Sixth Ave. and N. 11th St. in Newark.

Three suspects exited the vehicle and fled but were apprehended by a collaborative effort from Newark PD, Essex County Sheriff’s Office and BPD, McAloon said.

Proceeds from the victims in the Newark and Nutley robberies were recovered and the three suspects were arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault on police, eluding, receiving stolen property, with additional charges from Nutley and Newark expected, according to McAloon.

The suspects were identified as: Hazim Skipper, 18, of Newark; Geovanni Hernandez, 19, of Newark; and a 17-year-old, also of Newark.

— Ron Leir

