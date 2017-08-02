C.O. charged with drunken driving: HPD

By Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster

HARRISON —

A state corrections officer, who lives in Kearny, has been charged with drunken driving by the Harrison Police Department, Lt. David Doyle, of the HPD, said.

Michael Floyd, 43, who reports say works at a state prison in Newark, blew a .22% blood-alcohol content on two Alcotests, nearly three times the legal limit of .08% BAC, according to Doyle.

Doyle said the HPD responded to a report of a motor-vehicle crash at 1:14 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, on Supor Boulevard near Ann St. When police arrived, they said they found a blue Toyota had rear-ended a white Ford box truck — and it appeared that Floyd was under the influence.

Floyd was asked — but was unable to perform — psychophysical tests at HPD HQ, Doyle said.

Floyd was released on a drunken-driving summons (which carries a mandatory court appearance), in accordance with John’s Law. John’s law allowed the HPD to impound Floyd’s car for at least a mandatory 12 hours, according to reports. It is not immediately clear whether Floyd’s vehicle has yet been released.

Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster

Kevin Canessa Jr. is a journalist and webmaster at The Observer. He is responsible for the editorial content on the newspaper's website, the production of the e-Edition, covering the Nutley Police Department and more behind the scenes. From 2006 to 2008, he served as the editor of The Observer, where he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video for the very first time. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Fla., for four years until February 2016 and in 2016, moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.

More Posts Twitter Facebook