C.O. charged with drunken driving: HPD

HARRISON —

A state corrections officer, who lives in Kearny, has been charged with drunken driving by the Harrison Police Department, Lt. David Doyle, of the HPD, said.

Michael Floyd, 43, who reports say works at a state prison in Newark, blew a .22% blood-alcohol content on two Alcotests, nearly three times the legal limit of .08% BAC, according to Doyle.

Doyle said the HPD responded to a report of a motor-vehicle crash at 1:14 a.m., Wednesday, July 26, on Supor Boulevard near Ann St. When police arrived, they said they found a blue Toyota had rear-ended a white Ford box truck — and it appeared that Floyd was under the influence.

Floyd was asked — but was unable to perform — psychophysical tests at HPD HQ, Doyle said.

Floyd was released on a drunken-driving summons (which carries a mandatory court appearance), in accordance with John’s Law. John’s law allowed the HPD to impound Floyd’s car for at least a mandatory 12 hours, according to reports. It is not immediately clear whether Floyd’s vehicle has yet been released.

