Lyndhurst man, a firefighter, arrested on child-porn charges: BCPO

LYNDHURST —

A 49-year-old Lyndhurst man who lists his occupation as a firefighter with an unknown fire department has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal announced in a press release on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Grewal said Christopher M. Todd was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 24,after the BCPO’s Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Todd’s Lyndhurst home following a months-long investigation related to “images of child pornography” Todd reportedly viewed “on the Internet.”

Grewal said Todd “used the Internet to access, view and share sexually explicit files depicting prepubescent and pubescent children.”

It was not immediately clear if Todd ever viewed such images while on duty as a firefighter.

Todd was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, without bail. Grewal said Todd’s first appearance at Bergen County Central Judicial Processing is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 8:30 a.m.

Grewal’s press release did not reveal the department where Todd is employed as a firefighter. The Observer sent an email to the BCPO’s press office requesting the specific department where Todd works; however, the email was not returned as of presstime.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Lyndhurst Police Chief James O’Connor is quoted as saying Todd has never, at any time, been affiliated with the Lyndhurst Fire Department.

The Lyndhurst Police Department assisted the BCPO with its investigation of Todd.

