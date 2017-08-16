Obituaries for 16 Aug. 2017

Raymond C. Condon

Raymond C. Condon, a lifelong Kearny resident, died suddenly Saturday, Aug. 5, at home.

He was 54.

Relatives and friends called Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny. The funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, Aug. 10, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was in Rosedale Crematory, Orange.

Ray was the owner/operator of Independence Trucking in Harrison. He had been a basketball coach for St. Stephen’s CYO for many years.

He was an avid deer hunter and thoroughly enjoyed his time at his second home in Wells, N.Y., working in his vegetable garden and spending time with his family.

Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Raymond E. Condon and Loretta Condon Bancroft as well as his sister, Patti Condon. Surviving are his siblings, Catherine LaVance, Barbara Ann Condon (James Svec), Maryalice Condon and Patrick J. (PJ) Condon.

Ray will be sorely missed by his nieces and nephews, Andrea and Adam Turnbull, Christopher LaVance, Brittany Blakeley and Meghan Diehl and his great-nephews, Michael, Liam and Nash.

It is the family’s wish that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made, in Ray’s memory, to the Father Washington Scholarship Fund, St. Stephen’s Church, 141 Washington Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032.

Bobby Jean George

Bobby Jean George (nee Staples) died Aug. 8.

She was 78.

Born in Lynchburg Va., she lived many years in Kearny and Florida before moving to Toms River.

Graveside services were Friday, Aug. 11, in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Bobby Jean was the wife of the late Michael L. George. She was the stepmother of Lori Harrison (William), Kim Malet (Tony) and Michele George Callum (Rodney). The mother of R. Steve Brooks and the late Angela Brooks, she was also the sister of Mae Riggleman Surber, Sadie Keesee Martin, Gladys A. Pugh, Julia P. Sprouse, Mabel P. Snead, Margaret P. Ennis, Peggy P. Brown, Ruby P. Grinshaw and the late Grady and Morgan Pugh.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research.

Bernard F. Amelung Jr.

Bernard F. Amelung Jr., of Jackson, died Aug. 7 at home.

He was 73.

Private funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison.

To send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Jersey City, he was raised and lived in Harrison before moving to Jackson 30 years ago. He was the owner and operator of Penn Roofing, Belleville, for many years.

He is survived by his loving daughter Cathy Amelung, his cherished grandchildren Amanda Amelung, Anthony Guevara, Jared Reyes, Tatiana Reyes and Caitlin Kennedy, his three great-grandchildren, his dear brothers Thomas and Raymond Heaney and his sisters-in-law Dolores (Dee) and Josephine (Sissy) Heaney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and his wonderful caregiver and friend June Convery.

He was predeceased by his sons Bernard F. Amelung and Michael Amelung, his brothers Robert Amelung and Donald Heaney and his parents Lillian Heaney Amelung and Bernard Amelung Sr.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Maureen Iadevaia

Maureen Iadevaia (nee McMullen), 70, of Kearny, died Aug. 10.

A funeral service will be celebrated at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will be private. Visitation takes place Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Born in New York City, Maureen was a Kearny resident for 44 years. She worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of Carpenter, Bennett & Morrisey in Newark for many years. She was also an avid fan of the New York Giants and Notre Dame football.

Maureen was the wife of the late Albert; loving mother of Kerri Iadevaia and the late Christopher; dear sister of Eddie, Dennis and Kevin McMullen, Patricia Rubino, Eileen McMullen and the late Joanne; grandmother of Dale Kaywork and aunt of Sarah and Megan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Wounded Warrior Project or the JDRF.

Clara Jimenez

Clara Jimenez died Aug. 10.

She was 60.

Born in Peru, she lived in Kearny for the last 20 years.

Private arrangements were handled by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Clara was the beloved sister of Violeta Santos, Alicia Izquido, Cesar Jimenez, Luzmila Pena, Mirtha Jimenez, Emma Jimenez, Rosario Cox and Luz Herboso. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Michael Podlaski

Michael Podlaski, 75, of Kearny, died Aug. 13.

A visitation will take place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., with a funeral service being celebrated at 8 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Born in Harrison, Michael was a lifelong Kearny resident. He was the owner of West Hudson Auto Body in Kearny for 40 years.

Michael was the beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Goral); loving father of Bernadette and Michael W. Podlaski; brother of Harold, Raymond, Patricia and Marge; grandfather of Kaitlyn, Shannon, Joel, Emily and Alex; and great-grandfather of Aaron.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

John W. ‘Jack’ Stier

John W. “Jack” Stier, 88, of Kearny, died Aug. 12.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen Church, Kearny, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation is at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Born in Red Bank, Jack lived in Kearny for 57 years. He proudly served during the Korean War. He was employed by Western Electric, Union, for many years before retiring.

Jack enjoyed many happy occasions with his family, whom he loved dearly. He will be missed.

Jack was the beloved husband of Catherine; loving father of Carol Stier, John Stier and his wife Jane, Brian Stier and his wife the late Diane and Nancy Brobeck and her husband David. He was the grandfather of Jennifer, John Jr., Carolyn, Amy, Tammy, Brianna and Brian Jr. And, he was the brother of the late Mary Potchoiba.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Ronald F. Jones

Mr. Ronald F. Jones, of Kearny, died on Aug. 2.

He was 64.

Cremation took place privately under the direction of the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny.

He is survived by his sister Barbara Jones and his brother Glen Jones.

He is also survived by his cousin Barbara Weir and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his parents Pershing (Gerald) Jones and Isabella (Hepburn) Jones and his brother Gerald Jones.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

