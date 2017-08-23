Obituaries for 23 Aug. 2017

Werner Manjkow

Werner Manjkow, 63, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, at his home in Kearny.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, Aug. 19, by the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Cremation was private. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Werner was born in Germany and came to this country at age 3 in 1956. He lived in Paterson, before moving to Kearny in 1977.

He was an expediter for the U.S. Postal Service for 42 years before retiring in 2015.

Mr. Manjkow is survived by his wife Susan (nee Romano); siblings, Wally, Joseph, Maria Ginenthal and Rosemary LeVan and her husband Bill.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Associated Humane Societies of New Jersey.

Catherine Durning

Catherine Durning died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017.

She was 94.

Born in Scotland, she immigrated to Brooklyn before settling in Forest Hills, Queens. Cathie, as she was known to friends and family, had many social connections within the Kearny area.

Prior to retirement, Catherine worked for Local 584 in New York City. During World War II, she proudly served in The Women’s Auxiliary of The Royal British Air Force.

She was predeceased by her loving parents and siblings.

She is survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Friday Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Alzheimer Foundation of America. To leave online condolence, visit www.armitagewiggins.com.

Grace E. Krulewicz

Grace E. Krulewicz (nee McGookin) died Aug. 9, in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was 77.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. Her interment was in Hollywood Memorial Park, Union.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Newark, she was raised and lived in Harrison and Kearny before moving to Florida in 2002. Grace worked for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for many years. You would often see her on one of the corners of Harrison Ave., collecting for the charity over the years.

She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Harrison.

She is survived by loving children, Tamie Rego, Timothy and his wife Lorna Talbot, Jake Wolf and Joseph and George Talbot; her dear brother, William Blair; 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help defray the funeral expenses in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Grace.

Gerald ‘Jerry’ D. Giacobe

Gerald “Jerry” D. Giacobe, of Marlboro, died Saturday, Aug. 12, at Temple University Medical Center, Philadelphia.

He was 66.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Jerry moved to North Arlington before retiring to Marlboro 10 years ago.

Jerry enjoyed crabbing, spending time singing karaoke to his favorite oldies-but-goodies with friends and taking cruises to the islands. He loved the Yankees and Giants, loved seeing Trump become president, and was a member of countless bowling leagues but, most important to him, was spending time with his family. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years Jamie; a son Jerry Jr.; two daughters and sons-in-law Sheri and Brian Moleen and Stacey and Jason Ozner; a sister Faith Mauro; as well as five grandchildren, Ashley Giacobe, Brendan and Sierra Moleen and Nathan and Charlotte Ozner.

Jerry was one of seven siblings and leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well.

The wake was at the Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Morganville, on Aug. 15. A funeral service took place Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.waittfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Jerry’s name to The Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123-4101.

Adeline D. Manley

Mrs. Adeline D. Manley, of Kearny, died Monday, Aug. 14, at home surrounded by her family.

She was 88.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Thursday, Aug. 17, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

The Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny (condonfuneralhome.com), was in charge.

Mrs. Manley had been a lunch volunteer at St. Stephen’s School, Kearny, for many years. She also volunteered at West Hudson Hospital, Kearny. She was known around town as “the Candy Lady,” as she always had candy in her pocket for anyone who wanted some.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Manley, and her children, Maureen Bloomer (Robert), Michele Smith (James), Michael Manley (Doris), Mark Manley (partner David) and Marjorie Plaugic (John). Also surviving are eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Stephen’s Church, 141 Washington Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032, in Adeline’s memory.

