Pesky fire was difficult to locate: KFD

KEARNY —

A kitchen fire in an apartment at 824 Kearny Ave. Friday, Aug. 4, was brought under control in less than an hour, but the four adult occupants had to be relocated by the Red Cross, Kearny fire officials reported.

The first alarm was received at 10:18 a.m., and the blaze was declared under control at 11:06 a.m.

According to the KFD, the fire was confined to the kitchen of the second-floor residence in the two-story brick building. There were no injuries, and damage was described as moderate. However, KFD Chief Steve Dyl noted that “crews had difficulty locating the fire due to the volume of smoke in the apartment.”

The cause of the blaze is undetermined.

While Kearny crews were at the scene, Jersey City and Bayonne provided coverage for the town.

