AroundTown for 27 Sept. 2017 (online only)

Belleville

Garage sale

More than 100 residents will be participating in Belleville’s annual township-wide Garage Sale taking place Saturday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 1.

The sale will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. No early birds, please. All participants must have registered with the township Revenue & Finance Department in advance.

An interactive map showing locations of participants is available on the township website.

Rabies clinic

Belleville Health Department sponsors a free rabies clinic Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to noon, at Fire Headquarters, 275 Franklin Ave. The Health Dept. will accept non-perishable foods for a local food pantry.

Celebrating Columbus Day

The Friends of the Belleville Public Library host a Columbus Day celebration on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 12:30 p.m., in the Belleville Public Library, 221 Washington Ave. A $10 donation includes entertainment, an Italian luncheon and desserts. Make checks payable to “Friends,” and send them to the aforementioned address. For more information, call Marie 973-759-3912.

At the BPL

Belleville Public Library, 221 Washington Ave., wraps up its September activities with the following:

For adults & young adults:

PS2 Games, Sept. 28, 3-5 p.m. PS2 games available to lay on the big screen. For grades 7 and up.

Intro to Computers, Internet & Email, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-noon. Get connected to the internet, use a web browser and navigate web pages.

Silent Book Club, Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m. Relax & read. Free books also available.

Manhattan Short Film Festival, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For children:

Yoga with Zahra, Sept. 28, 10-11 a.m. Kids explore body awareness through breath, movement & relaxation. For ages 4-6. Registration required.

Kids Coloring Club, Sept. 29, 2-4 p.m. Supplies provided. For ages 4-11.

Saturday Matinee: “Captain Underpants – The Epic First Movie,” Sept. 30, at 2 p.m.

Harrison

Elks head to AC

Join the Harrison-East Newark Elks on a bus ride to Caesar’s Atlantic City on Sunday, Oct. 29. The cost is $30 with $30 back in slot play. A bus leaves the Elks, 406 Harrison Ave., at 10 a.m. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 14 and checks should be made payable to Harrison East Newark Elks. For information, call Maria at 201-978-8916.

Cancer League picnic

The Harrison Cancer League sponsors a picnic Saturday, Sept. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Spanish Pavilion, 31 Harrison Ave. The cost is $15. Call 973-568-9905 for more information.

Elks’ Ride for Heroes

The Elks’ Ride for Vets takes place Oct. 8. A $20 entry fee includes a post-run pig roast. There will also be a 50/50 and live music afterward. The ride starts in Harrison at the lodge (with an 11 a.m. check-in) and benefits the East Orange Veterans Hospital. For more information, call 973-485-9478.

Elks tricky tray

The Harrison/East Newark Elks host a tricky tray in memory of their first female exalted ruler, Lynn Luciano, on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 406 Harrison Ave. Admission is $35, and all proceeds will go to the Luciano family to help pay for funeral expenses. Donations of food, baskets or cash are welcome. Lynn and her husband John worked tirelessly over the years to raise money for others — now it’s time to give back. For tickets, donations or more information, call Larry Bennett at 973-865-9990.

Kearny

Cyber safety

Kearny High School invites parents to a presentation on cyber safety by Sgt. Thomas Rich of STOPit on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Learn how to protect your kids when they use social media or when they play games online.

Helping families

The Liberty Family Success Center, 341 Kearny Ave., rounds out its September schedule with these programs:

Time for Tots Play Group, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-noon.

Reflexionemos, Sept. 27, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Let’s Zumba, Sept. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

For more information, call the LFSC at 201-622-2210.

PBGC tricky tray

The PBGC, 663 Kearny Ave., hosts its annual tricky tray on Saturday, Oct. 7, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person (no children). Admission includes a sheet of small prizes, coffee, soda, water and dessert. There will be three level of prizes, a 50/50 and packets will be sold. Many great prizes like an IPad, 55-inch TV, PS-4 and many more will be available for auction. Purchase your tickets in advance. For more information, send an email to pbgckearny@gmail.com or call 973-818-0346.

North Arlington

Kids learn at library

Story Time with Ms. Irene, Sept. 27, at 11:45 a.m. For ages 2-5.

Story Time with Mrs. G, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. For ages 2-5.

Benefits night for Knights

A Fraternal Benefits evening takes place Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m., at the Columbian Club Hall, home of the Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus Council 3428, at 194 River Road. This is a free event open to all. Frank Meo, field agent for the Knights of Columbus, will discuss the various programs offered by the K of C Insurance Department, including life insurance, long-term care and retirement income. To make a reservation, contact Steve Hutnik at 201-592-1332 and leave a message, name and number of people attending. Also, attorney Kenneth Lindenfelser will discuss the importance of protecting family and assets through the use of trusts and wills.

Nutley

Mt. Carmel fundraiser

The Women’s Auxiliary of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church sponsors a flapjack fundraiser breakfast and tricky tray at Applebee’s Restaurant, 375 Rt. 3 E., Clifton, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage. Tickets are $10. For additional information, call Linda at 973-661-0090.

