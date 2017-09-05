Lyndhurst memorial service is Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

The township of Lyndhurst hosts its annual memorial service on Monday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., at the 9/11 Memorial Monument on Delafield Ave.

Residents are invited to join township officials, employees, families and friends in a remembrance ceremony to commemorate all of the lives tragically lost, especially four Lyndhurst residents – Kenneth Grouzalis, Myoung Lee, Craig Lilore and Gino Calvi. Your attendance is appreciated.

In addition, township residents are encouraged to display an American flag in front of their homes on that day to show united support as a community.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

