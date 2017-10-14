14-year-old Kearny boy reported missing last week still has not been found

KEARNY —

A 14-year-old boy whose family reported him missing a week ago has still not yet been found, according to a Kearny Police Department Facebook post Monday, Oct. 16.

Angel Gonzalez may be in Newark or New York City, according to the KPD post.

Gonzalez, a Latino, is 5’6” tall, around 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a light-brown skin complex (see photo.) When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black Nike sneakers, according to the KPD.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Marc McCaffrey, of the KPD’s Juvenile Aid Bureau, at 201-998-1313, ext. 2824. Tips can also be sent by email to tips@kearnynjpd.org. When calling or emailing, reference case No. 17-25019.

We’ll update this story as soon as information is available.

