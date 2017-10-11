Festivals were fun, as was KFD Open House

By Kevin Canessa

So much has happened over the last few weeks locally that I thought I would recap a few of the local events that had a great impact. We’ll start with two anniversaries that were marked a few weekends ago — Lyndhurst’s 100th and Kearny’s 150th.

In both towns, there was a committee that planned the anniversary celebrations that happened in Lyndhurst Sept. 30 and Kearny Oct. 1. Both committees but on tremendous shows. I was fortunate to have covered both — and each was incredible.

Congratulations to both Lyndhurst and Kearny on their anniversaries. Well done.

A weekend before, it was Harrison Fest. Councilman Anselmo Millan, Monica Miguens, John Pinho worked countless hours to put on an amazing weekend — and their hard work showed.

We are very fortunate to have had three spectacular events within a few miles of each other in the past few weekends — and I certainly hope you enjoyed them as much as I did.

Odds & ends

• Kearny’s Chief Fire Inspector Juan Barroso Jr. hosted the Kearny Fire Department’s annual open house this past weekend. Tons of families with kids showed up, despite what seemed like it could be stormy weather (it never opened up, thankfully.) Many were able to use a KPD hose, and some took part in a smoke simulator. There was also an extrication drill and a sprinkler demonstration. Many of the rigs were available for the kids to “tour” and sit in — including Marine 3, the department’s fireboat.

It was another extremely successful event for Barroso and for many of the other KFD personnel who were on hand to help, from cadets who are in the fire academy, to firefighters, to Deputy Chief Frank Viscuso, to Capt. Joe Mastandrea to many others.

When the KFD puts on a show — they do it in grand style. Nicely done, Juan and co.

• Mother Mary Tortoreti, who since 2002 was the matriarch of The Observer, and who died Dec. 21 last year, would have turned 75 on Sept. 28. So many times, I think of Mary — and miss her. She was one of the most unique human beings I’ve ever known. It was very difficult to not be able to pick up the phone to call her on her birthday.

So many times, it seems like she sends us signs, whether it’s in a song (for me, it’s “Cherry Cherry” by Neil Diamond) or something that happens in the office. Miss you, Mare. It hasn’t been the same without you. We miss you more than words can say.

• I love the fall. It’s always been my favorite season of the year. But this fall has been beyond strange. October, so far, has seemed more like August — while August, for the most part, seemed more like October. I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough of the temperatures being in the 80s. I’m ready for a cool-down.

That’s all for now. Enjoy the rest of the week. See you back here in three weeks!

