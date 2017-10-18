Free flu shots ready for Kearny, EN residents

KEARNY —

The Kearny Health Department (KHD) has received its supply of flu vaccine.

Flu shots are free and available to residents of Kearny and East Newark only. Proof of residency is required.

Shots will be available at the KHD’s Walter J. Nicol Health Center, 645 Kearny Ave., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for those ages 50 and older; and on Thursday, Nov. 2, 3 to 6 p.m., for ages 18 and older.

Paperwork can be picked up at the KHD in advance or completed on the day of the clinic. People of other ages can schedule appointments to get the shots.

The federal Center for Disease Control & Prevention recommends all individuals ages 6 months and older get seasonal influenza (flu) vaccine, especially:

People ages 65 and older, with and without chronic health conditions.

Residents of long-term care facilities.

People ages 2-64 with chronic health conditions.

Children ages 6 months or older, who attend any licensed child care center or pre-school activity.

Women who are or will become pregnant.

Health-care personnel who provide direct patient care.

Caregivers of those at-risk individuals with chronic pulmonary, cardiovascular, renal, hepatic, neurologic, hematologic or metabolic disorders.

People who have a BMI (Body Mass Index) of 40 or more.

Native Americans.

For more information, call the health department at 201-997-0600, ext. 3505.

