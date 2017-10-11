Obituaries for 11 Oct. 2017

Sally G. Capobianco

Sally G. Capobianco died peacefully Oct. 1.

She was 80.

Born in Kentucky, she lived many years in Kearny before moving to Newton in 1977.

Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

Visiting and a Mass of Christian Burial took place Wednesday, Oct. 5, at The Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Andover. Cremation was private.

Sally held a master’s degree in library science and retired as librarian of the former Upsala College. She volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels and was active with Friend to Friend, a group of compassionate citizens who give their time visiting and assisting people who are often alone and usually housebound. She had also volunteered at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, where she ultimately received amazing care during her last days.

Sally is survived by her devoted husband Jim Capobianco; her loving children Jim (and Holly), John (and Corenne), Nancy (and Tony Colon) and Guy (and Melissa). The sister of Bygee Guttierez and George Blakey, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Andrew, Skyler, Linnea and Colin.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Ave Care, 85 1/2 Trinity Street, Newton, N.J. 07860

Madelyne Hoff

Madelyne “Tootie” Hoff (nee Murray) died Sept. 30.

She was 91.

Born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., she lived in Kearny before moving to Toms River, then to Brick, in 2005.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Madelyne had a beautiful life filled with music and love. She met her husband Clifford in New York City and married him in Tennessee. Their lives were unique. All their children were born in New York and Clifford traveled the road playing with numerous big jazz bands. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and photographing her grandchildren.

She was loved by all who knew her.

The wife of Clifford Hoff and mother of Martin Hoff (Filomena), Kathryn Potter (Charles), Virginia Stewart (James) and the late Christopher Hoff, she was the sister of the late Bob, George and Frank Murray.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Christopher, Jonathan, Michael, Jessica, Eric, Andrew and William.

In lieu of flowers kindly, consider a donation to the St Joseph Home for the Blind.

Bessie Sofman

Bessie Sofman (nee Bestford) died Sep. 30.

She was 81.

Born in Kingston, Pa., she lived most of her life in Kearny.

Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

During her career, Bessie had been a loan department manager for First Fidelity Bank. She loved bowling, her trips to A.C. and taking her grandchildren on shopping sprees. She adored her children and grandchildren and her door was always open to their friends. She enjoyed collecting angels and even named her beloved dog, Angel.

The wife of the late Dan Sofman, she is survived by her children Stephen Sofman (Liz), Mark Sofman and Krissy Angelo (Jerry). The sister of Mary Ann Chippendale, she is also survived by her grandchildren Justin, Jason, Kaylee, Cassie and Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Lupus foundation.

Eleanor Rapsis

Eleanor Rapsis (nee Matulatis) died Sept. 26, 2017.

Born May 10, 1930, in Harrison, she lived most of her life in Kearny.

She is survived by her three children, Michael J. Rapsis Jr., Linda Rapsis and Catherine Widmer.

Dora M. Cordova

Dora M. Cordova died at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Oct. 2.

She was 84.

A memorial service took place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison, on Friday, Oct. 6.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Lima, Peru, she moved to the United States and lived in Harrison since 1968. Dora worked as a beautician for many years and she was a dedicated homemaker. She was a parishioner at Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

She is survived by her loving children Luis Luza and his wife Juana, Jose “Joe” Luza and his late wife Karen (2015), Rigoberto R. Luza Jr. and his wife Jean L. and Dora M. Kasper and husband Ken “Body”; her cherished grandchildren Eric, Dominic, Kyle, Nicole and Donovan; and great-grandchildren Dimitri and Victor. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, World Wildlife Fund or the Amedisys Hospice Foundation, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Dora.

Axel Moran

Axel Moran died in Providence, R.I., on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

He was 38.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison.

To send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Lima, Peru, Axel moved to the United States with his family and lived in Harrison since 1992, moving to Massachusetts just a few months ago. He worked as a salesman for Metropolitan Staples, Springfield, for the past 17 years. He was a proud Peruvian and an avid fan of Alianza Lima and the New York Jets.

He is survived by his devoted parents Roger Moran and Yolanda Novonty; his cherished children Brianna & Kirah Moran; his loving siblings Nadia Gonzales & her husband Oscar, Melka Moran & her husband Leo Barbaran, Norka Moran & her boyfriend Julio Blanco, Crystal Novotny; and his dear step-father, Jim Novotny. He is also survived my many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

John A. Campbell

John A. Campbell died peacefully at home in Bound Brook on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

He was 63.

A memorial gathering will take place at Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will take place during the gathering hours.

For directions or to send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born and raised in Newark, John moved to Harrison with his family when he was 11, and then moved to Bound Brook four years ago. He was a heating serviceman for Pure Fuel in Newark for many years. John served his country in the U.S. Navy during peacetime.

Predeceased by parents Lawrence and Mary Campbell, John is survived by his children Breanne Diletto, Nicole Macmillan and Jonathan Campbell; his step-father Anthony “PeePa” Cullari; and his siblings Theresa Choffo and Randy Campbell.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, including Mary Giglio (Vic), James and Kirsten Wood and Joseph and Stephanie Wood — and his best friends James Woods Sr., and John Joe Lodato.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help defray his funeral expenses in care of the funeral home.

Roland E. Collins

Roland E. Collins died Thursday, Oct. 4.

He was 85.

A funeral service will take place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 10:30 a.m. Viewing begins Tuesday morning after 9:30 a.m. His interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

For directions or to send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Roland was born and raised in Scarborough, Maine, the youngest of nine children and the son of a lobster fisherman and homemaker. He moved to Harrison after he completed several enlistments in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1971.

He worked as a security guard for Bear Sterns Financial Corp, Whippany, retiring in 1997. Prior to that, he worked with security for Worthington Pump, Harrison, and prior to that, he worked as a maintenance man for Westinghouse, Newark.

Roland served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a gunnery sergeant (GYSGT). He served three tours during the Vietnam War and prior to that, two tours during the Korean War. He was a Bronze Star Recipient as well as many other service commendations.

During his multiple enlistments, he often found himself engaged in many combat missions. He served his country proudly and honorably.

An avid philatelist, he was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion and Marine Corps League.

Predeceased by his wife Cecilia (nee Hull) (2000), Roland is survived by his loving sons Roland P. and wife MaryAnne Collins and Steven G.; and his cherished grandchildren Kristin R. and Roland N. Collins.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. All nine of his siblings predeceased him.

Dennis E. Woods Sr.

Dennis E. Woods Sr. died peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 6.

He was 75.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison, at 10 a.m. Friends may call on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday after 8:45 a.m. His entombment will take place at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

For directions or to send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Dennis was born in Hoboken and grew up in Weehawken. He attended St. Michael’s High School in Union City, and later graduated from Montclair State University. Dennis married Lorraine Woods in 1967 and eventually moved to Harrison. He worked concurrently as a deputy warden for the Hudson County Department of Corrections and as a social worker for the Jersey City Public Schools. Dennis was a parishioner and usher at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison.

Actively involved in his community, Dennis and his late wife, Lorraine, founded and orchestrated the Harrison/East Newark Football Booster Program for its first eight years.

His life passion was basketball, whether playing at St. Michael’s or Montclair State University. Dennis eventually entered coaching as an assistant at Montclair State, and then accepted the head coaching position at Snyder High School, Jersey City.

He was named Coach of the Year in 1967 and lead Snyder High School to the South Hudson title.

Years later, Dennis moved on to coaching the girls basketball team, including his daughter Kelly-Anne, at Our Lady of Czestochowa. He became an assistant coach of the girl’s basketball team at Ferris High School for over 20 years. Dennis loved basketball and inspired generations of children to test their abilities and achieve their very best efforts. Dennis E. Woods Sr. was one of the greatest basketball minds of his generation.

Predeceased by his wife Lorraine (nee Raibick) (2011), Dennis is survived by his children Dennis E. Woods Jr. and Kelly-Anne Nigro (Joseph); his cherished grandchildren Isabella, Ian and Valentina Woods and Gianna, Sophia and Joey Nigro. He is also survived by his siblings Maureen (Alan) Bracchi and Brian (Caroline) Woods.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 115 S. Third St., Harrison, N.J. 07029, to the attention of the Rev. Paul Molewski, in loving memory of Dennis E Woods Sr.

