Obituaries for 4 Oct. 2017

Mel Griffin

Mel Griffin died at home surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 24.

He was 65.

Born in Chattanooga, Tenn., Mel lived most of his life in Kearny.

Visiting was Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Armitage Wiggins & Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A service took place Friday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home and entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mel owned and operated Griffin Dry Wall Company in Kearny. He loved life and had a great sense of humor. He was a star athlete in high school, earning MVP in the 1969 football rivalry between Kearny and Nutley. He was recently inducted into the KHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

Mel was the founder and president of the North Midland Ave Garage Social Association, which relocated to Moonshine Motors.

The son of the late John and Elizabeth Griffin, he is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Susan (nee Yager). Beloved father of Kelly Sullivan (Scotty), Kate Griffin (James Savakis), Kimberly Griffin and Kyle Griffin and brother of John and Barbara Griffin, Patricia Klimek and Marie Faulkner, he is also survived by his cherished grandson Shawn along with many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Kearny High School Booster Club.

Joyce Herschell

Joyce Herschell, of Belleville, died Sept. 22 at home.

She was 75.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Peter’s Church, Belleville. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Kearny, Joyce lived there before moving to Belleville in 1971.

Joyce was an office manager with Prudential, Newark, for 10 years.

She was the beloved wife of 49 years to Raymond Herschell. Dear mother of Lori (Jim) Lampkin, Raymond (Amy) and Leigh Ann Herschell, she was the sister of Doris Wilson, Robert Hughes, Eleanor Erb and the late Mildred Burns, Edith Finelli, Rita Wilson, William and Herbert Hughes. She was also grandmother of Molly, Alex, Max and Sam.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of New Jersey, 400 Broadacres Drive, Bloomfield, N.J. 07703 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, 1275 York Ave. New York, N.Y. 10065 would be appreciated.

