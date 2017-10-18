W.H.A.T.’s ‘Kearny’ show is this week, weekend

History is usually the domain of straight plays, so the mind-blowing success of “Hamilton” last year was a Broadway rarity.

Now to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the Town of Kearny, the West Hudson Arts Theater Company (W.H.A.T.) takes a cue from that success and will be treating the folks in Kearny to another historical musical — this time about the town’s namesake — Gen. Philip Kearny.

Performances begin Oct. 19.

“Kearny: A True American Warrior: A New Musical,” is the brainchild of W.H.A.T. co-founder and former Kearny resident Joe Ferriero.

“This production is extremely unique. We’ve taken the exciting life of General Kearny and put it to music that’ll keep your feet taping and your emotions on overload.“ Ferriero said. “I was particularly inspired by Kearny’s story. His life is fascinating. This show will be a great opportunity to share the history of the town, and learn about a truly heroic, historic and controversial man.”

The cast includes James Berko as Kearny with Tom Huelbig, Scott Burzynski, Mariclare Rivera, Elissa Perez, Marisa Freidman, Nathalia Caro and Maura Huelbig rounding out the cast.

“We’re thrilled to be able to participate in the town’s celebration in such a unique and timely way,” said Jerry Ficeto, W.H.A.T. president.

The show, directed by Michele Sarnoski, opens Thursday, Oct. 19 at a special reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. The performance kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances are Friday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

All performances take place at Lincoln School, 131 Beech St., Kearny.

Tickets for all performances are available online at www.whatco.org or by calling 201-467-8624. Some tickets will also be available at the theater 30 minutes before each performance (cash or check only).

