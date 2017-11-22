Obituaries for 22 Nov. 2017

Robert Davie Docherty

Robert Davie Docherty, 83, of Queensbury, N.Y., formerly of Kearny, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Schuyler Ridge, Clifton Park, N.Y.

He was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Kearny, and was the son of the late David and Janet (Davie) Docherty.

Mr. Docherty was a veteran of the United States Army serving between 1954–1956. He retired from Darling Delaware in New Jersey as a truck driver.

Following his retirement, he was a school bus driver for special needs children and a member of the New Jersey VFW and Elks Lodges. He also enjoyed spending time at Saratoga Race Track.

Survivors include his wife, Agnes Hutton; his children, Robert Docherty (Susan), Teresa Anderson (Frank), Alan Wiggins (Denise) and Ronald Wiggins. He is also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a brother, William Docherty (Elizabeth).

Funeral services, with full military honors, took place at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations to gigo.org/walkers/robert-d-docherty/would be appreciated.

Anthony Evaristo

Anthony Evaristo of Hawley, Pa., formerly of Kearny, died at home on Nov.15.

He was 71.

Visiting was Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A military service took place Monday, Nov. 20, at the funeral home. Cremation was private.

Tony is survived by his son and his wife James and Heather Thompson, his brother Arthur Evaristo, his grandson Anthony, his nieces and nephews, Karen, Maryanne, Vicki, Cheryl, Jeanine, Julie (his god–daughter), Billy and Breanna. He is also survived by his dear friends Bill, Carole and Billy Spanton.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.

John P. Knapp

John P. Knapp, of Lodi, formerly of Moonachie, died at home Nov. 15.

He was 88.

Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny.Burial was in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, North Arlington.

John is survived by his wife Gloria (nee Martin). He was the father of John Knapp, Barbara Monahan, Michael Knapp, Debbie Paparelli and the late Catherine Kaman and Richard Knapp. He is also survived by his sister Mary, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Joseph T. Barbosa

Joseph T. Barbosa, 86, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 in St. Michael’s University Medical Center, Newark, NJ

The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered in St. Cecilia Church, Kearny at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Mr. Barbosa was born and raised in Newark before moving to Kearny in 1973.

He served in The U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict.

Joseph was a Credit Manager for Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in East Orange, NJ and also for Kemper Insurance Co. in Summit, NJ before retiring 23 years ago.

He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Joseph is survived by his dear friends, Tom O’Malley, Bruce Myer, Rosemary Sica, Tina Hulsman and many more loving friends.

Irene S. Wilson

Mrs. Irene S. Wilson, 92, of Avon, N.J., passed away on Friday, Nov. 11, 2017. The funeral was held in the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny (condonfuneralhome.com), on Monday, Nov. 20.

Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

A former Kearny resident, Mrs. Wilson had lived in Avon for over 25 years. Irene was predeceased by her husband, David P. Wilson (1959), and is survived by her sons, David P. Jr., John, Donald (Bernadette), and Robert (Iraci) Wilson. Also surviving are her brother, John McDonald; as well as her grandchildren, Michelle, Donald, Sean, David, and Ryan, and five great-grandchildren.

