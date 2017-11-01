NPD responds to overturned vehicle

NUTLEY —

The Nutley Police and Fire departments responded to Woodland Ave. on Oct. 27 after a woman driving lost control in a neighborhood parking lot and her vehicle crashed into a storage shed in the adjoining Quick Chek property, police said.

Here are other recent incidents logged by the NPD:

Oct. 27

A field technician from Sprint reported the theft of 20 batteries, valued at $375 apiece, from a cell tower on Cook Road. Police said they found the gate locked and the battery cabinet door closed. Detectives are investigating.

Oct. 26

Police and EMTs responded to St. Mary’s Place on a report of a snake bite. Police said the victim was bitten by a garden snake being kept as a pet. The victim refused medical attention.

••

A would-be fraud victim reported posting items for sale on Facebook and received a message from a “William David” expressing interest and promising to send a check for $1,750, which he did from a transportation company in Minnesota only later saying their financier told him the check was made out for too much. So “William David” asked the victim to deposit the $1,750 and send him the difference but to keep $20 for the trouble. The victim, being suspicious, did not follow the instructions.

Oct. 25

Headquarters received a report of an animal bite on New St. Police said while walking to school, the victim passed an individual standing with two dogs when one of them — a large light brown dog — jumped on their back and bit their upper right arm. The owner pulled the dog away and apologized. The victim continued to school and was evaluated by the school nurse who contacted a parent and arranged for transport to a hospital for further treatment. The dog owner was contacted and confirmation made for needed vaccines and licenses.

Oct. 24

Police said a resident at a park on Ravine Ave. spotted someone inside their vehicle in the driver’s seat. The intruder was described as a white man, in his mid-20s, thin build, wearing a dark shirt and blue shorts. After the resident shouted at him, the intruder fled north on Ravine, turning left on Centre St., leaving the resident’s purse on the seat. Police said the car’s windows had been left open. Detectives were advised.

••

Police and fire personnel responded to the Nutley Elks building on Chestnut St. on a report of property damage. They observed a tree limb had fallen onto the building’s roof over the party room. It appeared there was no structural damage. Power was shut off as a precaution and the code enforcement office was alerted.

••

Bloomfield resident Maria Recinos, 33, was arrested after police identified her as the owner of a vehicle left parked, unoccupied, in the middle of Passaic Ave. over the center line. She was charged with obstructing the administration of law and issued summonses for delaying traffic prohibited, failure to keep right, parking on highway, removing vehicle and disabled vehicle. She was released pending court action.

Oct. 22

Police were sent to a Franklin Ave. location on a report of a vehicle that struck a shopping cart return holder while the driver was parking. After conducting a field interview, police arrested Jack Faria, 67, of Nutley, after issuing him summonses for possession of alcohol in passenger compartment, careless driving, failure to report an accident and DWI and was released pending a court date.

Oct. 21

A River Road resident called police to report criminal mischief to their vehicle which, after it was parked, sustained holes in its soft top cover, in its plastic rear windshield and five holes in the plastic driver’s back window.

