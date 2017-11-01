Obituaries for 1 Nov. 2017

Emily Gladwell

Emily Gladwell (nee Mills) died at University Hospital, Newark, on Thursday, Oct. 26.

She was 80.

A funeral service will take place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. Viewing hours will be Tuesday morning after 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington



Born in Kearny, Emily lived her entire life in Kearny and Harrison.

She is survived by her loving children, Lawrence and his wife Jennifer, Linda Lauer, Joseph and his wife Sharon and David and his wife Andreia; her cherished numerous grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband John Gladwell (2007), her daughter Georgetta Zelaya (2010) and all nine of her siblings.

John Hassan

John Hassan, of North Arlington, died Oct. 20.

Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home. Memorial visitation was at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 26. Mass was at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington.

John was the son of Mary (nee Haley) and the late John Hassan. He was the brother of Lisa Maurer, Denise Cariddi (Frank) and Anne Marie Hassan-Bacote (Rory). Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Salvation Army.

Pamela G. Kearns

Pamela G. Kearns (nee Marotti) of North Arlington died Oct. 25.

She was 61.

Memorial visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial of Pam’s was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Pam was a self-employed home care aid in North Arlington. She volunteered for the American Red Cross, St. Vincent’s Soup Kitchen and the Kiwanis Club. The former wife of Robert J. Kearns and mother of Robert G. Kearns (Karen) and Jeffrey J. Kearns (Carmela), she was the sister of Timothy Marotti, Douglas Marotti (Donna) and Cynthia Tarintino (Tom) and sister-in-law of Dori Zentel. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Robbie and Salvatore.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

John Wallentine

John Wallentine, 79, of Kearny, died Oct. 23.

The funeral was from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Newark, John lived in Kearny since 1965. He was a self-employed contractor in the area for many years. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, but most enjoyed watching his grandchildren play Kearny Little League.

John was the husband of the late Linda; loving father of Charles Wallentine and his wife Christine, John Wallentine and his wife Patti and Lisa Wallentine; grandfather of Charles, William, John, Linda and the late James; and brother-in-law of William Farrell. He was predeceased by his siblings Ellen, George, Andrew and Charles Wallentine.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Robert A. McCormack

Robert A. McCormack, entered into eternal rest at home in Harrison, on Monday, Oct. 23. He was 67.

Private funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison.



Born and raised in Jersey City, Robert lived in Harrison for the last 34 years. He worked as a machinist for Standard Tool & Dye, Lyndhurst, for 15+ years until retiring in 2008. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and he loved NASCAR.

Predeceased by his wife Jean McCormack (nee Turri) (2014) and his brother Thomas, he is survived by his devoted children and spouses Thomas McMyne and his wife Ellen (nee Tillou); Kevin McMyne and his wife Geralyn (nee Cattafi); and Nancy Greb and her husband Raymond; his loving grandchildren, Erin, Tara, Brian and Anthony McMyne, Sarah and Emily Greb; and his great- granddaughter Tessa Jean; his dear sister Gail Adams; and Dana, Julian, Julie, Mark and David, his nieces and nephews.

Special mention of his beloved cat Kasey who was the center of his universe.

