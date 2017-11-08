Obituaries for 8 Nov. 2017

Alfred E. Beck

Alfred E. Beck, 74, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Mr. Beck was born in Glen Ridge and was a lifelong resident of Kearny.

He was a U.S. Postal Worker at the Midland Ave. Post Office in Kearny for 30 years before retiring in 1996.

Alfred was a member of the Irish American Club of Kearny.

He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Zuzzio; one niece and one nephew and two great-nieces and two great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, George R. and Bertha (Young) Beck.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the United Irish Associations of West Hudson.

Robert W. Carr

Robert W. Carr, 76, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Nov. 2, in Lincoln Park.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Robert was born in Jersey City and lived there until moving to Kearny in 1991.

He was a tractor-trailer driver for National Packers in South Kearny for 20 years before retiring in 2007. Previously he drove for Old Dominion for 10 years.

Mr. Carr was a member of the Scots American Athletic Club in Kearny.

Robert, also known as Fun Bobby and Ol’ Blue Eyes, was an avid sports fan. He loved to bowl, play golf and cheer on his favorite teams, the N.Y. Yankees and the N.Y. Giants. He was a happy-go-lucky man, always smiling, sharing jokes and enjoyed making memories with his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Bellini) Carr and his cherished daughters, Theresa Tuohy and her husband, Thomas and Vicki Carr and her boyfriend Nicholas Recchione. He also leaves behind his grandson and best friend Thomas Anthony Tuohy.

Alice Mary Dunne

Alice M. Dunne, 78, (nee Buckley), passed away on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack.

The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m. A funeral mass will be offered at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the funeral home Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Alice was born in Jersey City on Feb. 9, 1939, to John and Margaret Buckley, one of 14 children.

Growing up in the Marion section of Jersey City, she attended St. John’s Elementary school. After graduation she attended St. Aloysius High School where she met the love of her life and future husband Jack Dunne.

Alice and Jack raised their five children in the Greenville section of Jersey City and worshiped at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church. All five children attended St. Paul’s Elementary School as Alice always valued Catholic education.

She was employed as a librarian assistant for the Jersey City Board of Education for 25 years before retiring in 2001. It was in the school setting where Alice influenced many children’s lives through her caring and devotion.

After living in Jersey City her entire life, she and her family moved to Kearny in 1995.

Alice was a proud member of the Kearny Seniors. She attended mass at the Chapel of the Sacred Heart on Belgrove Drive in Kearny.

The Chapel and Archdiocesan Youth Retreat Center, there on Belgrove Drive, became a very special place in her life. Shortly after the passing of her beloved husband, John “Jack” Joseph Dunne Jr. in 1999, she and her children dedicated a statue of the Pieta in the Monsignor Robert Egan Memorial Prayer Garden, on the grounds at the retreat center. The intimate statue of the Virgin Mary holding her son, the dead Christ, is one of the main focal points in the elegant garden.

Mrs. Dunne is survived by her beloved, devoted daughters: Barbara Dunne and Carol Schementi and her husband, Charles; her loving sons, John “Jack” Joseph Dunne III and his wife, Kelly; Joseph Dunne and his wife, Tracy and Patrick Dunne and his wife, Mary Lynn. She was the sister of John, Joseph and Dennis Buckley, Carol Sullivan, Margaret De Filippo, Janet Scerbo and Debbie Abeltin. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Joseph, Gillian and Kaylee Dunne; Charles and Anthony Schementi; Nicolette and Jaclyn Dunne; and Patrick, Megan and Molly Dunne. She was the aunt to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, John “ Jack” Joseph Dunne Jr. and sisters: Jacqueline Buckley, Patricia Kent and brothers: Leo, Robert, Thomas, and Kenneth Buckley.

Alice will always be remembered as an elegant, strong woman and a devout Catholic. Alice lived a wonderful and happy life. She was the heart of her family. Family was everything to her and she was everything to her family. Her commitment to her faith, family and love was supported by the belief that her life was “in God’s hands.”

Her home and heart were open to all with unconditional love. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister who was respected, adored and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Stephen’s Heritage Fund may be made in Alice’s memory.

“If Roses grow in Heaven Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her awhile. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there’s an ache in my heart that will never go away.” — Kristen Preus

Anna Marie Crefeld

Anna Marie Crefeld (nee Nash) died Oct. 22.

She was 59.

She lived most of her life in Kearny.

Memorial visiting takes place Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, beginning at 11 a.m. A service will follow at 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church, Kearny.

Anna Marie was the wife of the late Frank Crefeld and mother of William Crefeld, Dawn Bolli and Charlene Crefeld. The sister of Thomas, Michael, James, Anthony and Philip Nash, she is also survived by five grandchildren.

Emmy Y. Duverge-Martinez

Emmy Y. Duverge-Martinez, entered into eternal rest in the Dominican Republic, on Tuesday, Oct. 24. She was 36.

A funeral service was held at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Saturday, Nov. 4. Her interment took place in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Born and raised in Sabana Palenque, Dominican Republic, Emmy lived in Kearny for the last year. Prior to that she lived in Newark, after coming to the U.S. with her family when she was 13.

She worked as a mail clerk for the U.S. Postal Service, Newark. She attended East Side High School and later graduated Barringer High School, Newark.

She is survived by her beloved husband Alan, her loving children Nathan, Melanie and Alainie; her dear cousin Socimo; her devoted siblings Carlos, Sadery, Dayana, Juliana, Gary and sister-in-law Amber; her cherished mother Melanea; caring niece and nephews Saribel, Ivan and Aiden; her grandmother Mercedes; and her devoted friends Veronica and Iris.

If you would like to send condolences to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

