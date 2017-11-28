SEELEY SPEEDWAY: KPD hunts hit-run driver

KEARNY — A 71-year-old Kearny woman was undergoing treatment at University Hospital in Newark for multiple injuries after being struck by a hit-run driver Friday, Nov. 17, at Seeley Ave. and Grand Place, authorities reported.

As of press time, Kearny police were still hunting the driver, utilizing security videos collected from residences and businesses in the area.

According to authorities, the victim, Sylvia Dumschat, was walking her dog at about 6:15 p.m. when she was struck from behind while crossing the intersection. She reportedly was thrown about 10 feet and suffered multiple serious injuries, including a fractured skull.



The victim apparently never saw the vehicle that hit her, which is why the videos — and any witnesses — are of critical importance in finding the motorist.

Unless he or she has conscience enough to come forward.

Dumschat’s family is said to be offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.



When EMTs arrived at the accident scene, authorities said, they found the victim suffering from cuts, bruises and fractures, for which she is expected to need more than one surgery. They also found Dumschat’s dog, Maggie, standing guard by her side.

The intersection where the incident happened is just a half-block away from The Observer’s office at 39 Seeley Ave. Staff members have often witnessed drivers speeding on Seeley Ave. in either direction, but mostly while traveling westbound. Cars often pick up speed when the traffic signal at Seeley and Kearny Aves. Turns yellow and red in order to avoid having to sit at the traffic light.

On several occasions, staff members have avoided crashes as they were backing out of the newspaper’s driveway and as cars sped through the traffic light.



While the KPD continues its investigation and canvasses for more videos, it is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Traffic Unit at 201-998-1313.

