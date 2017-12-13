Obituaries for 13 Dec. 2017

Marcelo Pagani

Marcelo Pagani, of Harrison, died Dec. 2.

He was 34.

Marcelo is survived by his parents Eugenio and Lousanne Pagani; his brother, Rodrigo; and his grandparents Solange Benz and Teresa Pagani.

He was buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Rose Tchalabi

Mrs. Rose Tchalabi (nee Bedigian), of Kearny, died Nov. 28, surrounded by her family in her home.

She was 92.

Born in New York City, Rose was raised in North Arlington and lived there for 30 years. She attended Jefferson Elementary and graduated from North Arlington High School in 1942. For the past 62 years, she had lived in Kearny where her four children were raised.

Rose was predeceased by her loving husband, Nouhad, in 2003 and is survived by her four children, David Tchalabi (Marilyn), Nancy Thorson (Ken), Wayne Tchalabi and Denise Costa. Also surviving are her grandchildren Tara, Kenny, David, Matthew, Lauren, Adam, Stephen, Kendall and her great-grandson, Noah.

Rose was a very loving, kind and giving person. Therefore, a gofundme page (at gofundme.com/in-memory-of-rose-tchalabi) has been started in her memory. All funds raised will go to one deserving family each in North Arlington and in Kearny so that they can enjoy a memorable holiday in Rose’s memory. Donations may also be mailed to the Condon Funeral Home 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032 (condonfuneralhome.com).

Paul LeRoy Boris

Paul LeRoy Boris, 70, of Milton, Ga., died Sunday, Dec. 3.

Paul was born in Carbondale, Pa., on Oct. 5, 1947 to the late Paul Boris and Iris Neubert Boris.

Paul is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol Walker Boris; four sons, Paul (Cindy) Boris, Frisco, Texas Richard (Eurry) Boris, Saint Johns, Fla.; Scott (Julie) Boris, Plano, Texas; and Matthew (Emily) Boris, Frisco, Texas; a daughter, Wendy Boris, Cumming, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; sisters Sharon Boris, Tucson, Ariz.; Diane Yager, Kearny; and Jill Eckert, Cumming, Ga.; four nephews and two nieces.

Paul loved the Lord, his family, his friends, serving his country and serving others. He loved life and lived his to the fullest. He is an irreplaceable husband, father and grandfather. He has created a wonderful legacy and will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him.

Following a funeral service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Roswell, Ga., a graveside service, including full military honors, took place Monday, Dec. 11, in Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga.

Norman J. ‘Jay’ O’Brien

Norman J. “Jay” O’Brien, 84, died Dec. 3, at the South Mountain Healthcare Center in Union.

Born and raised in Port Richmond, Staten Island, he lived in North Arlington for the past 50 years and worked as an accountant for most of his life.

He proudly served four years of active service in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, followed by several years as a reservist until his unit was disbanded. He also enjoyed the annual 75th Air Depot Wing Association reunions throughout the country.

Norman was a member of the Montclair Photography Club and his passion for photography and knowledge of cars was known to all who shared his life.

He was the beloved husband of 49 years of Rachel Ann (nee Donohue); the cherished father of William T., Matthew J. and Michael J. O’Brien; the adored pop-pop of Connor Dillon O’Brien; the dear brother of Thomas O’Brien and his wife Anne; and the loving uncle of Amy O’Brien.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Dec. 9, at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. The interment will follow at a later date in Brigadier General W.C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Norman to the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 7088, North Arlington, N.J. 07031.

Virginia ‘Ginny’ DeJohn

Ginny DeJohn, or “Nanie” as she was known as by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Dec. 3, at her home in Cary, N.C.

She was 88.

Ginny was born in Boston to the late Milton Sunbury and Margaret Sunbury (née Vondell), but lived most of her life in New Jersey. She worked in administration at Pechter’s bakery for many years before retiring.

Ginny loved to travel and she enjoyed quick gambling trips whenever possible. Her greatest joy, however, was her family. Nanie loved her grandkids and great-grandkids and they loved her; she especially enjoyed watching their extracurricular activities.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Columbus DeJohn, her sons, Robert and Thomas DeJohn, her son-in-law Byron Best, granddaughter Jamie Lee DeJohn, her brothers William and Sonny Sunbury and her sisters Dorothy Ackerson, Margaret Farrell and Maryann Carr.

Ginny is survived by her son, James DeJohn; daughter, Linda Best; grandchildren: Tina Sanchez and husband, Eric; Dana Geris and husband, Nick; Jeneane Morris and husband, Conor; Jordan DeJohn; Lisa Wall; James DeJohn, and wife Megan; great-grandchildren Vincent, Dominic, and Sophia Varano; Peter and Ryan Geris; Christian and Grace Sanchez; Tyler and Mikenzie Grasso; Kayla Sawicki; and Vincent and Alexa Wall.

She is also survived by granddogs Scarlet and Caesar as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ginny also had a number of special relationships with people including Mary DeJohn, Luann DeJohn, Ralph Varano and Sheela Williams.

A visitation took place on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Apex Funeral Home Chapel, Apex, N.C., was in charge.

Ginevra Pane

Ginevra Pane (nee Donnarumma) died Dec. 6.

She was 78.

Born in Italy, she lived many years in Kearny before recently moving to Clifton.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny.

Ginevra is survived by her husband Agnello and her children Concetta Feliciello (Francesco), Salvatore Pane (Caterina), Emilio Pane (Marianne), Antoinette Lampon (Rafael) and Maurizzio Pane (Marivel).

Elaine Mazol

Elaine Mazol, of Toms River, died surrounded by her loving family on Thursday Dec. 7.

She was 69.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated Monday, Dec. 11, at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Burial followed in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Elaine grew up in Harrison. She moved to Old Bridge after getting married and raised her three children there. She worked for Verizon as a market manager for 30+ years, beginning with N.J. Bell Atlantic at the age of 17.

After retiring in 2006, she moved to Holiday City in Toms River. She was devoted to her family and opened her home and heart to anyone in need. She battled breast cancer and heart disease for nearly 30 years. When she was feeling well, she loved to garden and watch the birds. She loved maps and dreamed of traveling the world with her family. Most of all, she adored her family and grandchildren and fought to live and see them grow up. Although her heart and mind longed to live, her body could take no more.

She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Jennifer), Brendan (Victoria) and Nicole Starr (Richard); eight cherished grandchildren, Bubba, Justus, Michaylah, Paul, Leah, Kyle, Daniel and Sophia; and her dear siblings, Connie Gerstenmaier (Robert), Michele Mazol and Steven Mazol (Dolores). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Hank and Lottie Mazol; sister, Christine Horn; and brother, Dennis Mazol.

Throughout her life, Elaine loved and trusted in the Lord, and strived to love others as He commanded. She was loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Frank J. Thompson

Frank J. Thompson died Nov. 26, of natural causes with family at his bedside.

He was born in Newark to William “Bill” Thompson and Mae Rodgers Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Gertrude and Leticia, and two brothers, James and Ronald.

Frank is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine “Larree” Kaelber Thompson, daughter Kim Underwood, sons Bret, Skipper and Kris, 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Frank graduated from Belleville High School where he was the captain of the football team. He graduated from Rollins College, Winter Park, Fla., with degrees in economics and business administration. A member of Sigma Nu fraternity, he was captain of the Rollins championship rowing crew team. He also received a degree in accounting from the University of Florida.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, backpacker and environmentalist. He served as president of Lake James Environmental Association for many years and received the President’s Award in 2010. He was a Boy Scout Leader in Statesville, N.C., for more than 10 years.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, Winston Salem, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.

Donations will be welcomed at the Lake James Environmental Assoc., P.O. Box 430, Nebo, N.C. 28761, in lieu of flowers.

