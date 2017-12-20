Obituaries for 20 Dec. 2017

Carol L. Kook

Carol L. Kook (nee Holmes), of Kearny, died at home Dec. 12.

She was 63.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Carol was an accounts payable/receivable coordinator for the Kearny Board of Education.

She was active with the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington in Kearny, serving as a deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher and church treasurer.

The wife of the late Peter D. Kook, she is survived by her children, Jennifer Fennell (Keith) and Jeremy Kook. The sister of Diane Foray, William Holmes and the late James Holmes, she is also survived by her grandchildren Brandon, Brianne, Tyler, Emma, Kayden and Kaleb.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the ASPCA or the American Cancer Society.

Gilbert Rosario

Gilbert Rosario, of Kearny, died Friday, Dec. 8.

He was 61.

A memorial gathering will take place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a memorial service at 8 p.m.

For directions or to send condolences to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born and raised in Newark, Gilbert moved to Kearny 18 years ago. He served America in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maribel Rosario; his loving children, Alma (DD), Gilbert, Blazer and Ninja Rosario and stepdaughter Chantee Crespo; his caring siblings, David and Maria; stepmother Candy Rosario; and stepsiblings Christina and Mathew Rosario.

He was predeceased by his son, Noah; a sister, Linda Rosario; and his parents, Gilbert and Josephine Rosario.

Teresa ‘Tree’ Brinkmeyer

Teresa “Tree” Brinkmeyer, of Kearny, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Dec. 11.

She was 61.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born and raised in Kearny, Teresa was a lifelong resident of Kearny. She worked as a bank manager for Hudson City Savings, Lodi.

She loved her sleepovers with her grandchildren and enjoyed going on trips to Atlantic City.

Teresa is survived by her loving children, Laura Solimando and her husband Joseph; Michele Lombardi and her husband Jason; and Laurence Brinkmeyer. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Jonathan and Brandon Mathews; and dear sisters, Barbara and Linda Pietrucha.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Alice Pietrucha.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

