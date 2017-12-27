Obituaries for 27 Dec. 2017

Ronald Giordano

Ronald Giordano, 71, of Kearny, died Dec. 16.

A memorial visitation took place at the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny, on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Ron had been a truck driver for Sun Oil, Newark, for 28 years until retiring. He had owned Metro Cab Co. and the Blue Bar, both of Kearny, for many years.

Ron proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a Bronze Star recipient.

He was the loving father of Denise Giordano (Kenny Amaral) and brother of John (Bubby) Giordano (Linda). He was grandfather of “his boys” Eric and Evan and dear friend of Tom (Ace) Ostroman.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation at epilepsyfoundation.givenow.stratuslive.com/donate. Envelopes are available in the funeral home.

Patrick Anthony Cassese

Patrick Anthony Cassese passed away at home.

He was 66.

Born in Kearny, he lived most of his life in North Arlington.

Visiting will be Dec. 28, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be at noon at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Cremation will be private.

Pat is survived by his son, Pasquale; his sisters, Karen Reilly (Mike) and Claire Cassese; his stepbrothers, Albert and Raymond Burger; and his nieces, Stephanie and Christine.

He was predeceased by his sister, Gail Ferrara.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Jeronimo Marques Correia

Jeronimo Marques Correia died in Portugal on Dec. 16.

He was 78.

Visiting will be at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Services will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, North Arlington, at 11 a.m.

Jeronimo is survived by his wife Maria Ondina; his son, Carlos Manuel Mariano Correia; and his wife, Helena. Brother of Fernando Marques Correia, he is also survived by his grandchildren Steven, Anthony and Marlena.

Mary A. Mazewski

Mrs. Mary A. Mazewski, of Kearny, died Sunday, Dec. 17.

She was 90.

Relatives and friends were received at the Condon Funeral Home, Kearny, (condonfuneralhome.com) on Tuesday, Dec. 19. A funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 20, in Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mary had worked as an operator for NJ Bell Telephone Co., Newark, until leaving to raise her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bill (Boleslaus) in 1994, as well as her siblings, Helen Theuer, John Jasin and Casimir Osiecki.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Carol), Mary Bell (Bob), Paul, John (Susan) and Theresa Columbo (Phil). Also surviving are her grandchildren, Rob (Jaimie), Allison and Violet Bell and Matthew, Steven and William Mazewski. She also leaves five great-grandchildren.



