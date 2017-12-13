On YouTube, winter festivals & more

By Kevin Canessa

There is a lot going on so for this week’s column, I thought I’d do a hodgepodge of brief items.

• Last week, I wrote of a horrible crash that happened on Rt. 21 in Newark near Mill St. The victim was 34-year-old Harrison resident Marcelo Pagani. Somehow, someone who was at the scene of the horrific crash thought it would be a wise idea to post a video of the scene and the crash’s aftermath. As of Monday, Dec. 11, the video is still on YouTube. But it must be taken down.

The video is uncensored and unedited. Numerous viewers have called on YouTube to pull the video down. YouTube must do the right thing and take it down forthwith.

May the family of Marcelo Pagani find peace and strength during this terrible time of grief.

• Had a chance, on Saturday, Dec. 9, to go to Lyndhurst’s winter festival. As usual, Mayor Robert Giangeruso and the Lyndhurst Board of Commissioners did not disappoint. Despite the miserable weather, there was a good crowd on hand — and most seemed to enjoy the live music, petting zoo, festival-type foods (didn’t get, but could smell the zeppoles).

It was also Giangeruso’s birthday — and one of the singing trios serenaded him with a rendition of “Santa Baby” — which was interesting to say the least — and they also sang “Happy Birthday” for him. It was good enough that it probably would have made Marilyn Monroe jealous.

Happy birthday, Mayor Giangeruso!

• At last week’s meeting of the Kearny Mayor and Town Council, George King was sworn in as Kearny’s new police chief and Scott Macfie was sworn in as Kearny’s new deputy police chief. We’re hoping to profile both men in a coming edition of The Observer, but in the meantime, we offer sincerest congratulations to both men who have each given three-plus decades of service to the KPD.

At the meeting, outgoing Chief John Dowie said farewell to a rousing standing ovation at the end. And what a heart-felt speech it was. Since 1979, Dowie was a member of the KPD, working his way up the chain of command to his appointment as chief in 1998.

Dowie calls himself “the accidental chief,” having been appointed to the position following the brief tenure of the-late Chief Tim Sharples. Yet there was nothing accidental about his time as chief. He led a department that was often understaffed — and he did so with grace and professionalism.

We wish you well, chief, on your retirement. Hope to see you out on the road (still) looking for the bad guys!

• A recent report revealed 62.5% of Kearny’s residents speak a language other than English at home (primarily). Only 14 towns have more. However, in deference to those critical of English not being spoken in homes, the report also indicates that in 60% of those households where English isn’t the primary language — English is still known and “spoken well.”

Oh how I regret taking French in high school.

That’s all for now. This is the last time I’ll have a column in 2017. As such, I want to take this time to wish you all the very best this holiday season — whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza … or anything else — may this be a time of peace and joy for you and your families.

Here’s also wishing you all the very best for a great 2018.

I am most grateful that you take the time to read the words I put together for this column every three weeks. I am most grateful that you allow me to be a part of your lives. I am very fortunate to have all of you in mine.

So again, all the best this holiday season. See you back here in this space in three weeks.

The opinions expressed herein are solely those of the writer and do not reflect the opinions of The Observer and its management. Feedback is welcome and encouraged. Reach Kevin Canessa at kc@theobserver.com or @kevincanessa on Facebook and/or Twitter.

