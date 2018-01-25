Obituaries for 24 Jan. 2018

Ruth Brown

Funeral arrangements for Ruth Brown were handled by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. The family received visitors on Friday Jan. 19, 2018, from 10 a.m., and had a service at 11 a.m. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Hugh W. Dalzell

Hugh W. Dalzell, 102, of Kearny, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on Thursday, Jan. 18.

The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 9 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Belfast, Ireland, Hughie lived in Kearny since arriving in the United States in 1927. He married Winifred Cahill in 1945, and together they had four children. He worked for New Departure Hyatt Bearings Division of General Motors as a line supervisor until retiring in 1974.

Hughie was active in local civics and in his church. He managed campaigns for several town council candidates, and was named the Democratic Party’s Man of the Year in 1995. He was honored as a Hudson County Senior of the Year in 2011. He was the founding Cubmaster of Pack 34, a job he held for nine years.

He was honored by the United Irish Associations of West Hudson as Deputy Grand Marshall of the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in 2006.

Hughie worked tirelessly for St. Cecilia Church and for the Holy Name Society. He was a long-time bingo worker, trustee, very long-time usher, and worked on numerous buildings and grounds projects. He was the first president of the parish council.

He supervised the parish carnival into his 90s.

He was honored by the parish Holy Name Society as its Man of the Year in 1970, and by the Essex-West Hudson Federation of Holy Name Societies for exceptional service in 2005.

He was also a Knight of Columbus for 80 years.

Hughie avoided the spotlight. He declined offers to run for town council, and preferred to serve in the back of the church — rather than in the sanctuary — as a lector or Eucharistic minister.

Hughie drove golf balls and his car into his 90s.

Hughie was predeceased by his beloved wife, Winifred; his sister, Mary Ellen; his brothers Samuel, Matthew and John; by his son-in-law Tom Grant; and his granddaughter Karen Guziejewski.

His memory will be honored by son, Donald; son Gerald and his wife Beverly; daughter, Lori Dalzell-Grant; and daughter, Linda Guziejewski and her husband Stanley.

Hugh left his impact on his grandchildren: Meghan Grant Knab and her husband John; Adam Guziejewski and his wife Shannon; Matthew Dalzell; Cian Dalzell and his wife Amanda; and Brian Grant; as well as many nephews and nieces. His two young great-grandchildren, Bridget Dalzell and Luke Knab, will learn of the legacy they were born into.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Cecilia Church or to St. Cecilia Church’s food pantry.

Edward C. Bixler

Edward C. Bixler died quietly at home on Jan. 18, 2018.

He was 85.

Born in East Orange, he was a lifelong Kearny resident.

Visiting will be Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. There will be a Masonic Service at 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, 663 Kearny Ave., Kearny.

There are no visiting hours at the funeral home Saturday morning.

Cremation will be private.

Ed was an Eagle Scout with both Gold and Silver Palms. He was a 1954 graduate from Colgate University and served in the U.S. Air force, honorably discharged as a captain. He was the third generation to join the family business, E.H. Bixler and Sons Real Estate and Insurance. He was a Past President of the Arlington-Kearny Board of Realtors.

Early in Ed’s business and civic life, he was active with the Kiwanis Club. He was a founder of The Key Club in Kearny High School. He went on to be very involved with the Kearny Optimist Club and had served on many committees and as its president. He was an active member of Copestone-Ophir Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He was a founding member of the Kearny Community Garden.

In addition to his many civic and social commitments, Ed loved the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington. He served as an elder and sang in the choir for nearly 60 years. He was involved with the PBGC for many years.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Peg (nee Greatorex) Bixler along with many loving nieces, nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Barnabas Hospice, the First Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia, of Kearny, died suddenly at home on Jan. 19, 2018.

He was 57.

Visiting will be Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny

Cremation will be private.

Sergio was the husband of Cida (Luz) Garci and father of Vanessa Garcia and Arthur Mendes. Brother of Cristian, Yohana and Tatiana, he was also survived by his two pals Codie and Tobie and now joins his buddy Max.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Bergen County Animal Shelter.

Joseph W. Phillips Jr.

Joseph W. Phillips Jr., 93, died quietly in his sleep on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at his home in Kearny.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. A prayer service will begin at 3:15 p.m., with the Rev. Joseph Mancini, Kearny Fire Department chaplain and pastor of St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, presiding.

Cremation will be private.

Born in Newark, Joe lived in Kearny his entire life.

He served in the Army from 1943 until 1946 in the European Theater with the 17th Airborne Division during the Ardennes and Battle of the Bulge Campaigns. He received a Purple Heart for Valor.

After being honorably discharged, Mr. Philips joined the Kearny Fire Department where he would serve for 41 years. He was promoted to chief in 1965 and led the department for 23 years before his retirement in 1988.

Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph, William, Patricia and Linda Philips; one sister, Jane Piccoline; three grandchildren, Michelle Holland and her husband Eric, Sara Reyes and her husband Carlos and Michael Philips and his wife Caitlin; one great-grandchild, Sawyer Holland, with two more great-grandchildren on the way and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Bobbi (nee White) Philips

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the NJ Firemen’s Home, 565 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, N.J. 07005 or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Mary Rama

Mary Rama (nee Cubelo), of Harrison, died at Clara Maas Medical Center, Belleville, on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

She was 68.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison, on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10 a.m. Friends and neighbors may call on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday morning after 8:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Mary Rama.

John ‘Ian’ Crumlish

John “Ian” Crumlish, 79, of the Cranberry Lake section of Byram Township, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at home.

Born and raised in Greenock, Scotland, John came to the United States at the age of 19, moved to Kearny in 1957, then lived in Bloomfield before moving to Cranberry Lake in 2000. He was a pump technician for Worthington Pump in Harrison for 25 years before his retirement in 1982.

John played and coached soccer in both Scotland and Kearny.

A member of Cranberry Lake Community Club, John was also a member of Copestone Ophir Lodge No. 108, a member of the Kearny Glasgow Rangers Supporters Club and a member and Past Vice President of the Scots American Club.

The son of the late John and Margaret (nee Black) Crumlish, John was also predeceased by his sister, Margaret Heaney, in 2004.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Crumlish of Wall; his daughter, Donna O’Donohue and husband, James, of Byram Township; his grandchildren, Joseph and Michael O’Donohue and Haley and Andrew Crumlish; and his former wife, Patricia Crumlish of Brick. He is also survived by his godson, John Coles, and two nieces, Laura Burrows and Jennifer Frederick.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at the Acacia Masonic Lodge, 20 Thompson St., Dover.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140 or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, N.J. 07860.

