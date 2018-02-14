Obituaries for 14 Feb. 2018

John A. Wiggins

John A. Wiggins died Feb. 5, 2018.

He was 58.

Born and raised in Kearny, he lived his early married life in Toms River before moving to Richmond Va.

Visiting was Friday, Feb. 9, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

John was the son of Margaret (Radford) Wiggins Johnston and the late Charles T. Wiggins and Frank Johnston. Former husband of Caryn Weir, he was the father of Carly Herzing (Shelley), Amanda Wiggins and Chelsea Wiggins. He was the brother of Claire Korzon (Bob) and Mark G. Wiggins (Noreen) and the late Margaret, Charlie and Patti.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law Denise Wiggins and his grandchildren Kyla, Zeke and Mazie along with his loving companion Pat Damiano.

John had been a special education teacher at the Chesterfield County (Va.) Public School System. In Virginia, he was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels, he loved being involved with his church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Always a music lover, John was the quintessential “Deadhead” and enjoyed the Asbury Park, NJ Jamily immensely.

He was a proud member of AA and especially loved his brothers and sisters at Camp David.

His mother, Marge, wants to acknowledge the Beachwood police and EMTs for their incredible attempt to save John’s life. Their commitment to their work and the compassionate way they treated John’s mother will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.earcommunity.org/donate. John’s granddaughter Mazie’s first hearing aid came from this amazing organization.

Paul M. Schlagenhaft

Paul M. Schlagenhaft, of Kearny, passed away at home on Feb. 4, 2018.

He was 64.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral was at the funeral home. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Paul was the husband of Katherine (Schulze) and the son of the late William and Madeline Schlagenhaft. He was the brother of William Schlagenhaft and Ruth Ellen Mack. Also surviving are many loving members of the Schulze and Dillon families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the MS Foundation.

Vincent Rooney Sr.

Vincent Rooney Sr. passed away on Feb. 5, 2018.

He was 93.

Born in Scotland, he lived many years in Kearny.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Vincent was an engineer at Otis Elevator. He had a great passion for martial arts and held various black belts in several disciplines.

The wife of the late Susan (nee Hayes), he was the father of Vincent (Gale), Michael (Sally) and Paul Rooney.

Also surviving are his grandchildren Stephen (Nicole), Michael, Ian, Patrick and Kevin.

Richard C. Kruk

Richard C. Kruk, 63, of Hope, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2018, at home with his loved ones by his side.

Richard was born in Kearny on May 30, 1954, to John and Edna Kruk (Herud). Richard graduated from Kearny High School in 1972. He delivered The Observer, worked at Tully’s ShopRite, Kearny, Standard Tool in Lyndhurst, Lawter Chemical and Driver Harris before beginning a 30+ year career at Bell Atlantic & Verizon in various locations in North Jersey.

After retiring, he worked for several trucking companies before truly retiring to enjoy family, the arts and various hobbies near to his heart.

Richard was a 20-year member of the Hope Volunteer Fire Department, having served as an assistant chief.

He was a life member of the NRA and a 20+ year member of the Shongum Sportsmen Association in Mansfield.

He is survived by his son John Kruk and his wife April of Hope and his son Daniel Twist and his wife Laurie of Liberty; and four grandchildren, Adam, Ryan, Candice and Tyler. He is also survived by his brother John and sister-in-law Linda, and his brother Buddy and sister-in-law Christine, all of Nutley.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jeanine, in 2012.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Hope Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 170, Hope, N.J. 07844.

Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of Scala Memorial Home, Hackettstown. »(Do not delete this line. It does not print. Text that is to appear on web must be entered before To send an online condolence, please visit www.scalamemorialhome.com.

Rosemarie Mumm

Rosemarie Mumm “Chickie” passed away Feb. 11, 2018.

She was 72.

Born in Jersey City, she lived many years in Nutley, Lyndhurst and Rutherford before moving to Vernon last year.

Visiting will be Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Chickie, the “matriarch of her family,” was the loving companion of Bob Kasak, cherished mother of Marcella Berrios (Frank Alvira) and sister of James Mumm and Ellen Ponczek. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews along with their families.

She was a member of the NJ Ski Club, loved golf, dancing and boating. She truly embraced the fun side of life and enjoyed her family and friends to the fullest.

