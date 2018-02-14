On Starbucks, Santana & more …

This is one of those weeks where I get to do a column for the second time in two weeks. Occasionally, hodgepodge columns present themselves — and this is one of those weeks. So, here it goes.

Starbucks … Starbucks … Starbucks

Two weeks ago, the Kearny Town Council announced plans for a Starbucks to come to town, near the old PathMark on Passaic Avenue. The café will be one that has a drive-thru. There was a time I had to go to Starbucks at least once a day. And of course, during those days, my waistline grew exponentially.

Still, that Starbucks, which does not franchise its locations, wants to open a store in Kearny, is a great sign of the economic future here. One never hears about Starbucks closing locations, because the company studies the economic viability of its locations. With so much redevelopment happening — in Kearny and Harrison — it’s clear the company knows just how huge this redevelopment is.

It spells great news for Harrison and Kearny. And it spells great news for lovers of café mochas, caramel macchiatos, etc.

A full year for Santana

Peter Santana, the Second Ward Kearny Councilman, has been on board for a full year now. Seems like he’s been through 20 elections already. In that one year, Santana has shown himself to be extremely dedicated. There are very few town-wide events he doesn’t attend. And most importantly, he’s there for the people of the Second Ward.

Well done, Councilman. And thank you for all you do for us at this newspaper.

Olympics? Not this year

I always enjoy the Winter Olympics, mostly because of the chance we get to watch American superstars battle for a gold medal. But this year, the NHL decided not to allow its players to take a break from the season to send the athletes.

The Gold Medal Game in 2010 was one of the best hockey games I’ve ever seen. But with amateur athletes there, it’s hard to find any interest in the games. I always thought the idea was to send the best athletes in each of the sports played.

That isn’t happening this year for hockey — for Americans or Canadians.

Indeed, it would be nice if the American kids won a gold. Just not sure I could ever find a way to be into it.

‘9-1-1’ & ‘The Resident’ haven’t disappointed … at all

It’s been a while since the Fox broadcasting network had a show worth watching, but this season, they’ve found two.

For fans of “ER,” new show “The Resident” might be the first show that actually offers an alternative medical drama. “9-1-1” involves a hybrid show involving “members” of the F.D.L.A. and L.A.P.D. Some of the storylines have been so brilliant, it’s hard to believe they were actually written by human beings.

If you like medical or cop/fire dramas, give these two a shot. “The Resident” airs Mondays at Mondays at 9 p.m. on Channel 5 (Fox) and “9-1-1” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m., same channel.

‘My 600 Pound Life’

Speaking of TV shows, there’s one on TLC called “My 600 Pound Life.” It follows people whose weight has grown to 600 or more pounds, and the journey they take with bariatric surgeon Younan Nowzaradan, of Houston.

The storylines are riveting because they’re real. It’s remarkable to see what extreme weight does to human beings and their bodies.

Nowzaradan is a remarkably patient man, who often has to deal with countless issues the weight-loss surgery candidates face, including relapsing (over-eating after surgery), the underlying issues that caused the weight gain (there are often numerous psychological reasons behind the gain) and so much more.

While the show can be graphic — it shows actual surgical procedures — it’s often great to see when candidates successfully lose the weight. Note the word “when,” because there are times it just doesn’t work. There’s a notion the surgery leads to miracles. However, it’s all about the people — and whether they’re able to change their ways. Sadly, some just can’t change.

Check it out for yourself. The show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Catch me live Tuesdays at noon

If you haven’t yet seen it, be sure to join me every Tuesday at noon (ET for those out of the area) when I break down the current week’s news live, on-the-air, online. Visit www.facebook.com/theobservernewspaper and give us a like. By doing so, you’ll be alerted every time we go live. (We often go live with breaking news and late-developing stories.)

Other shows are coming later this month — including Sports Sunday with our own Jim Hague — so we hope you’ll tune in.

See you back here in a few weeks!

The opinions expressed herein are solely those of the writer, Kevin Canessa, and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Observer’s management. Feedback is welcome and encouraged. Contact Canessa at kc@theobserver.com.

