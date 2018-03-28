Harrison looks to veteran players to lead the way

The Harrison High School baseball team enjoyed some success a year ago with a roster filled with talented players.

Now, a year later, head coach Jairo Mendez hopes that there will be a positive carryover with many of the Blue Tide’s key players returning from a team that won 15 games a year ago.

“I think it’s huge,” said Mendez, the former Kearny High and Montclair State ace pitcher. “They grasp a lot of information easily. We’re reviving a lot of things instead of teaching. It makes things easier. They’re able to pick things up quicker and that definitely helps, especially since we haven’t been able to get outside much so far with the weather. I feel better because we’ve been able to execute things.”

One of the main reasons for Mendez’s optimism is a deep and talented pitching staff, spearheaded by senior right–hander Julio Ortiz, who has been a key hurler for the Blue Tide for three years now.

“He’s been with us for four years and he’s been our top pitcher for the last three,” Mendez said. “He has good control. He changes speeds well. He spots his pitches well. He knows how to throw and likes to stay ahead of batters. I think he can win at least six games.”

When Mendez was asked if Ortiz reminds the coach of a younger Jairo Mendez, he just laughed.

“He could be better than me,” Mendez said.

That statement says a lot.

The Blue Tide also has senior right-hander Dustin Huseinovic for a final go-round. Huseinovic, already signed to play football at Pace University in the fall, is an excellent baseball player and will be a major force on the mound this season.

“He could be lights out,” Mendez said. “He just needs to be consistent. If he can pump strikes and limit his pitch count, then there’s no doubt he can be a winner. He has very good stuff. No doubt he can win six (games).”

So doing quick math, that’s six from Ortiz and six from Huseinovic. It’s asking a lot, but if he gets 12 from his two main starters, then Mendez is more than half way home to a 20-win campaign.

“I have a lot of confidence in my pitching staff,” Mendez said.

But the pitching talent doesn’t end there. Junior righty Mike Oeckel also returns and he is a proven quality hurler.

“In the preseason, I’m happy with his performance,” Mendez said. “He has the chance to improve on what he’s done before if he also can limit his pitches.”

Junior Ray Chico is another Blue Tide starter.

“He’s one of the more consistent pitchers we have,” Mendez said. “He can throw strikes and keeps the ball low.”

Senior Eddie Mieles may be one of the shortest guys around, but he stands tall on the mound.

“He’s like Jose Altuve,” Mendez said, referring to the reigning American League Most Valuable Player. “The kids even call him Altuve. But he has the biggest heart and he throws strikes.”

Senior Anderson Vasquez rounds out the pitching staff.

“It’s always a plus to have a deep pitching staff,” Mendez said. “You try to have as many pitchers as you can. We’ve been working with the pitch count in mind since Day One.”

If one asks what the NJSIAA rule is about the pitch count, you might need a slide rule, an abacus and a calculator. But the bottom line is this: Pitchers generally throw more than 100 pitches in a five-day period, enabling the pitcher to receive sufficient rest and eliminate the chances of possible injury.

The catcher is Vasquez, who is one of the most versatile players around. At a recent practice, Vasquez was fielding grounders at third base flawlessly like he was the reincarnation of Graig Nettles. Vasquez is also a first baseman when called upon.

“He’s done an excellent job behind the plate,” Mendez said, needing a catcher to replace last year’s Observer Male Athlete of the Year Mike O’Donnell, currently playing baseball at New Jersey City University. “He’s working hard. He’s still learning back there. It’s something new to him. But he’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.”

Senior Jason Calderon is the first baseman.

“He’s doing well with his fielding,” Mendez said. “We’re working with his hitting. He’s really looking good defensively.”

Senior Raul Acosta is the second baseman, but he also serves a utility role. Acosta will see time at designated hitter as well.

The shortstop duties are being shared by the fiery Mieles and Chico, as well as sophomore Jaydon Fiori, a transfer from the now-closed Queen of Peace. Fiori can pitch as well.

Fiori, Vasquez and Mieles will all see time at third base. If Mendez can find another catcher, Vasquez might be the answer at third, because he’s nothing short of brilliant with the glove at the hot corner.

Huseinovic, one of the most diverse and talented athletes around, is the starter in left field. Ortiz is in centerfield when he’s not on the mound. The other outfield slots will be filled by Oeckel, senior Alex Vargas and senior Danny Mobus, who also catches. Senior Saul Santana is also in the mix in the outfield.

As you can see, there’s a ton of versatility with the Blue Tide.

“It helps big time, because you can move people around,” Mendez said. “No one likes playing just one position. We have a group of guys who are willing to play anywhere.”

So Mendez likes the makeup of his team.

“I really do,” Mendez said. “We have to stay healthy. That’s the main thing. We have only 13 players on the varsity, so we need everyone to stay healthy and stay strong.”

The Blue Tide open their season with Becton next Tuesday, then face Bergen Charter and Ridgefield before squaring off with neighboring rival Kearny on Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at Harrison. That should be a fun experience, considering Mendez’s alma mater. He’s also good friends with Kearny head coach Dave Smart.

Needless to say, it should be a fun baseball season for the Blue Tide of Harrison.

The strength of the Harrison baseball team is their pitching staff. From left are Eddie Mieles, Ray Chico, Mike Oeckel, head coach Jairo Mendez, Julio Ortiz and Anderson Vasquez. Photo by Jim Hague

