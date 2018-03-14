Obituaries for March 14, 2018

Manuel Vila

Manuel Vila, 79, of Harrison, died March 9, 2018, at home.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 13, at 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Porto do Son, Spain, Manuel settled in Harrison in 1968.

He worked for the Department of Public Works in Harrison for 12 years. Prior to that, he was a construction worker with Laborers Local 472, Newark, for 18 years. He was also a member of the Spanish Club, Newark.

He was the beloved husband of 49 years of Maria Fernandez Vila; father of Ana Lucas (Dennis) and Noly Scutt; brother of Juan Vila; and grandfather of D.J., Deana, Emily, Sabrina and Richie.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harrison Education Foundation, 501 Hamilton St., Harrison, N.J. 07029 would be appreciated.

Theodore (Ted) Jusinski Sr.

Theodore (Ted) Jusinski Sr., 72, of Hunlock Creek, Pa., passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018, at his home after fighting a lengthy illness.

Born July 25, 1945, in Newark, he was the son of the late Theodore S. and Florence (Hahn) Jusinski Trum. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the early ‘60s.

Ted, as he was affectionately known, lived his life in Kearny as a truck driver for Breyers Ice Cream until 1987 when he had his first stroke. He moved to Hunlock Creek in 1989 with his wife and daughter and has resided there ever since and even had the road he lived on named after him, Ted’s Lane. Ted was loved by everyone he met. He loved to fish, go to the local coffee shop and hang out with “the boys” and loved playing cards, whether online, or with his friends and family. A lover of animals, he has owned many pets over the years, including but not limited to, turkeys, geese, a horse, parrots and even a chimpanzee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Sherri Jusinski of North Arlington, and his brothers-in-law, Joseph Martin of Harrison and Anthony Abridello of Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 54 years, the former Geraldine Hurd; his two sons, Stanley Jusinski, of North Arlington and Theodore (Ted) Jusinski Jr. and wife, Kelli, of Levittown, Pa.; his daughter and “pride and joy,” Geraldine Vahey and her husband, Phillip who was Ted’s “best bud” Nanticoke; his two granddaughters, Tonya Vahey, who he lovingly called his “pork chop” and April Jusinski, that he was very proud of; his only grandson, Daniel (DJ) Jusinski; his sisters, Josephine Martin, of Newark and Florence Monaco and husband, Arthur, of Bel Mar; a brother-in-law, Edward Hurd, of Point Pleasant; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved.

The family would like to thank Celtic Home Health and Hospice for taking such great care of him the past four months.

Viewing and period of visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, March 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, Pa. A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. that day by the Rev. Charles C. Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the National Stroke Assoc., 9707 E. Easter Lane, Centennial, Colo. 80112. www.stroke.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

