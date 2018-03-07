Obituaries for March 7, 2018

Frank Suppa Jr.

Frank Suppa Jr., 53, of Kearny, died Feb. 25, 2018.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Born in Belleville, Frank lived most of his life in Kearny.

He was a maintenance worker with the Kearny Board of Education for 12 years. He was a treasurer of the school maintenance/custodial union.

He was the beloved husband of Margaret Campbell Suppa. Son of Ann Del Grosso Suppa and the late Frank Suppa Sr., he was the brother of Kathy (Vito) De Bellis and Debbie (Willie) Cadorett. He was uncle of Valerie and David; nephew of Joan and Carmine Giovia and Joe and Karen Del Grosso.

He is also survived by several cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, N.Y. 10065 would be appreciated.

Rose ‘Nanny Rose’ Sansone

Rose “Nanny Rose” Sansone, 93, of Kearny, died on Feb. 26, 2018.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Friday, March 2. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, March 3 at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Rose moved to Kearny 65 years ago.

Nanny Rose ran a child daycare center from 1985 to 2005. She was affectionately known as “Nanny Rose” by the children in her care and even their parents. Prior to that, she worked in C & C Bookbinding in Kearny from 1975 to 1985.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Sansone. The mother of Joseph Jr. (late Frances) and Robert (Lynn) Sansone, she was the sister of the late Mary Abello, Luis Fiorese and Joseph Mattaliano. The grandmother of Annette Kasper, Donna Masters, Linda Tobiassen, Andrea Regan, Joseph, Victor and Robert Sansone Jr., she was also the great-grandmother of 12.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hudson County Community College or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

Joseph O’Connor

Joseph O’Connor, 81, of Kearny, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2018, with his loving family by his side.

The funeral was from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. To send condolences, visit armitagewiggins.com.

Born July 2, 1936, to James and Ellen (nee Scannell) O’Connor in the village of Shanagolden, County Limerick, Republic of Ireland, Joseph came to the United States at age 13. He worked for Ford Motor Company for 45 years.

Joseph was predeceased by his beloved wife of 38 years Innocenza (nee DeNichilo) O’Connor, whom he met at an ice cream parlor in Hoboken. He is survived by his four children, Rosemarie Capurso and her husband Louis, Jacqueline Manago and her husband Sal, Joann Chiamese and Joseph O’Connor and his wife Jeanne.

He was blessed with eight grandchildren: Salvatore, Michelle, Nicole, Alyssa, Christina, Amanda, Riley and Shea. The youngest of 13 children, Joseph is also survived by his siblings, Christopher O’Connor and his wife Joan, and Daniel O’Connor and his wife Eileen.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Robert T. Bindewald

Robert T. Bindewald, 85, of North Arlington, died March 2, 2018.

A Memorial visitation takes place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive,Kearny, on Sunday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m.

Born in Jersey City, Robert lived in North Arlington for 42 years. He was a linotype operator for The Jersey Journal, later working maintenance for Bergen Community College.

He was a longtime, avid bowler.

The son of the late Robert and Mary Jane (nee Prettyman) Bindewald, Robert was the beloved husband of 54 years to Catherine (nee Seibel). He is survived by his nephew Robert Kasper and his wife Roxann, of Florida and niece Helene Ponceloranca and her husband Daniel, of Wyckoff. He was predeceased by his sister, Cecelia Kasper, and nephew, Lawrence Kasper.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Patricia Truszkowski

Patricia Truszkowski, 71, of Kearny, died March 2, 2018.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington.

Born in Providence, R.I., Patricia lived in Newark before moving to Kearny in 1975.

She was a secretary at Lechter’s in Harrison for over 10 years and was a parishioner at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington.

She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth R. Truszkowski; mother of Dana Maucione, Stacey Rivera, Trisha Maglio and the late James Schott; sister of Linda Ferguson, Mickey and James Pickering and the late Sandra Soto and Larry and Steven Pickering; and grandmother of Liliana and Gabriella.

Patricia actively supported many international, national and local charities.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association would be appreciated.

