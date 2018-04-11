Obituaries for April 11, 2018

Hon. John A. McLaughlin; was NJ Superior Court Judge

The Hon. John A. McLaughlin, 83, of Kearny, died peacefully on April 7, at St. Michael’s Medical Center, Newark.

A funeral Mass celebrating John’s life takes place at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny on Thursday, April 12, at 11 a.m. Visitation is Tuesday, April 10, from 7-9 p.m. and Wednesday, April 11, from 4-8 p.m. at the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny. (condonfuneralhome.com)

John was born Oct. 31, 1934, in Newark to Margaret (Ford) McLaughlin and John McLaughlin. He was a lifelong resident of Kearny, a town he fondly called “Camelot.” He was a graduate of St. Stephen’s Elementary School, St. Cecilia High School and Seton Hall University where he earned his BA and JD.

Judge McLaughlin’s life was marked with service — to his family, church and the public. As a young man, he served as the National President of the Catholic Youth Organization and the NJ General Assembly. He taught at St. Cecelia High School while attending Seton Hall Law School. He then worked in law in private practice, as First Assistant Prosecutor of Hudson County and as a Superior Court Judge of New Jersey.

He was a member of the New Jersey State, the Hudson County and West Essex bar associations. He was a trustee of the Hudson County Bar Foundation.

John was a member of St. Stephen’s Parish and served for over 40 years as a lector and trustee. He also valued his membership in the Friends of Erin and served as chairman of the Newark Archdiocese’s Pastoral Council of Catholic Men.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Joan (nee Doran); his daughters, Julie Schmidt (Jason), Jill McLaughlin (Matt Mandel) and Jennifer McLaughlin; and his granddaughters Margaret, Emily and Anne Mary. He is also survived by his siblings, Rita Sarlo and James McLaughlin (Linda) as well as his in-laws, Toni McLaughlin, Kathleen Lally (Richard), Mary Doran, Peggy Lowes (Richard), John Doran (Sue) and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Heritage Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or donations may be mailed to: St. Stephen’s Rectory, 141 Washington Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032.

Charles E. Chenvert

Charles E. Chenvert, of Kearny, died at home April 4, 2018.

He was 86.

Memorial services will take place Saturday, April 14, at 10 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, 663 Kearny Ave.

The brother of the-late Louise Gorrie, Charles is survived by his nieces and their husbands — Carol and John Macartney and Dianne and James Dula along with their families.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the First Presbyterian Church’s Food Pantry.

Steven C. Boyd

Steven C. Boyd, of Kearny, died April 4, 2018.

He was 69.

Visiting will be on Tuesday, April 10, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny. Cremation will be private.

Steve was a graduate of St. Benedict’s Prep, Newark, and St. Peters College (University) Jersey City. He and his business partner and dear friend, Ray Marcano, operated the Hudson Bergen Co., in Kearny.

He was Past President of the Kiwanis Club, loved hunting and playing cards.

The husband of Addie (nee Maffei), he was the father of Steven B. Boyd (Alice) and Anthony K. Boyd (Maggie). Brother of the-late Thomas J. Boyd, he is also survived by his grandchildren JP, Ava and Liv along with his pals Sat Madan, Leo Vartan, Gary Fisklin and Sid Rivchin.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Peter’s Prep, 144 Grand St., Jersey City, N.J. 07302, or RosePetals Pediatric Hospice, 825 Bloomfield Ave., Verona, N.J. 07044.

Loretta Golda

Loretta Golda died peacefully April 5, 2018, in Stroudsburg, Pa., Monroe County.

She was 93.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison.

If you would like to read her complete obituary or send condolences to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy may be made to the Harrison Cancer League, P.O. Box 741, Harrison, N.J. 07029, in loving memory of Loretta Golda.

Theresa O’Reilly

Theresa O’Reilly, of Harrison, formerly of Kearny, died on April 7, 2018.

She was 92.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Wednesday, April 11, at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10 a.m. Visitation takes place Tuesday, April 10, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday morning, April 11, after 8:45 a.m.

Theresa is survived by her loving sister Catherine Alfone, of Harrison, and many cherished nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Theresa.

For directions or to send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

