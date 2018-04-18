Obituaries for 18 April 2018

Stavroula Kourkoulis

Stavroula Kourkoulis died April 6, 2018.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Burial will be in Greece.

Mother of Georgios Kourkoulis, Hrisavgi Vagelakos and Vasiliki Canabe, she was the sister of Nikolis, Andreas and Georgios. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

No flowers please.

Jean Kay

Jean Kay died April 8, 2018.

She was 83.

Born in Scotland, she lived many years in Kearny before moving to Brick.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at the funeral home. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Wife of William Kay, Jean was the mother of Sandra Kay Walsh and the late Billy and Johnny Kay. Sister of Zandra Davidson, she is also survived by her grandchildren Heather, Paul, William, Danielle, Kyle and John and her great-grandchildren Steven, Hailey, Olivia, Sarah, Alex and Brianna.

She was predeceased by her grandson William.

Jonathan L. Garcia

Jonathan L. Garcia, of Bluffton, S.C., formerly of Harrison, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

He was 37.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Friday, April 20, at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at 10 a.m. His interment will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Viewing hours will take place Thursday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

His interment will take place in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

If you would like to read his complete obituary or send a condolence message to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Eileen Ross

Eileen Ross (nee Murphy), 82, died April 12, 2018, in Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Mrs. Ross was born in Paisley, Scotland. She immigrated to this country in 1962 and had lived in Newark. She lived in Kearny since 1967.

Eileen was an assembly line inspector for Wallace & Tiernan in Belleville for 20 years before her retirement in 1996.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Ross and Eileen Evans and her husband, Dan; one sister, Mary Mooney; four grandchildren, Kate Dempsey (Ryan), Daniel Evans (Alicia), Kristen Shook (Warren) and Ross D’Agostaro (Stacy); and four great-grandchildren, Finley, Isla, Danny and Wyatt. She was the aunt of Jim Mooney, Rosemary Mooney and Maria Vasiliades. Eileen was predeceased by her husband, James D. Ross, in 2007.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Our Lady of Sorrows Church or St. John’s Soup Kitchen in Newark.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

