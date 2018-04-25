Obituaries for 25 April 2018

Marie Clementz

Marie Clementz, of Kearny, passed away on April 18, 2018. She was 94. Visitation was April 21 at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, and funeral prayers were offered. Private cremation followed.

Marie enjoyed the Kearny Seniors, playing bingo with her grandchildren and dining out. She had been a bookkeeper at Acme Tool in Kearny. Wife of George Clementz, she is also survived by her daughter Linda Fucetola (Art), her brother Al Taglione, her grandchildren Art III, Marc Fucetola and Lisa Reaves. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren James, Joshua, Justin, Juliana, Ava and Maddoxx.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to The American Cancer Society or The Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

Jason W. Wetmore

Jason W. Wetmore passed away on April 17, 2018. He was 41. Born in Belleville, he lived many years in Kearny and in Caldwell the past eight years. Visiting was on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was April 23 at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, and burial followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Jason was the cherished husband of Leah (DiDomenico) and beloved son of Howard Wetmore and Mary McMahon Demnicki and stepson of Tom Demnicki. Brother of Deanna Wetmore, TJ Demnicki and Anthony Wetmore, he is also survived by his niece and goddaughter Summer and his Uncle Willie McMahon along with many other loving family members and friends.

Although Jason died so young and suddenly he lives on through his loving, selfless donation to the Sharing Network. His life will continue, by saving the lives of many other people in need of transplant. If you prefer a memorial contribution to flowers, kindly consider www.donatelife.net.

Florence Dow

Florence Dow, of Kearny, passed away April 15, 2018. She was 77. Visiting was April 18 at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was on April 19 at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny, and burial followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Florence was the wife of the late William Dow Sr. and mother of William Dow Jr. (Ann) and the late Ann Cole. Mother-in-law of George Cole, she was the sister of the late Mary Agnes LeVan, grandmother of William (Jennifer), Nicholas, Caitlin, Ryan, Jennifer, James and George. She is also survived by her nephews William, Michael and Robert LeVan and her granddaughter Madison. She was active with the St. Cecilia bereavement group and food pantry, St. Stephen’s Seniors and Kearny Seniors. She was also past president of the Elks Woman’s Club #1050.

In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to St. Cecilia Food Pantry or the Salesian Sisters.

Audrey A. Harte

Audrey A. Harte, 82, of Kearny, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Livingston.

The funeral Mass was offered Saturday, April 21, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. The interment followed in Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends were received on April 20 at the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave, Kearny (Condonfuneralhome.com).

Born in Harrison, Mrs. Harte lived in Kearny for many years. She was a crossing guard in town for over 25 years until retiring 18 years ago.

Audrey was predeceased by her husband Thomas Harte, her daughter Sharon E. McCormack, as well as her brother Frederick Raab. Surviving are her children Bunny Harte-Milko, Thomas Harte, Daniel Harte, Missy Harte Jennings and Joseph Harte. Her brother, Arthur Cawley, also survives her. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Micheal McCormack, Jaclyn Harte and Sharon Jennings.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/tribute. Envelopes will be available in the funeral home.

Michael Wysocki Michael Wysocki, 70, born and raised in Kearny, died April 6, 2018, after losing his long battle from exposure to herbicides in Vietnam.

Wysocki, who was born Dec. 28, 1947, was currently living in Midlothian, Va.

A retired Essex County, N.J., Sheriff’s Officer, Wysocki graduated from Rutgers University and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. He is a Rutgers Law School alum.

Wysocki joined the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C. A Vietnam veteran, he served two tours with the 1st Infantry Div., 1966, and 5th Group Special Forces MACV/SOG, 1968, serving as Captain (Judge Advocate General) from Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.

Stateside, Mike was a member of the American Legion Post 99 in Kearny.

Mike was a true motorcycle enthusiast (owned Triumph, Royal Enfield, Ducati, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and many others) who traveled twice across the U.S. and Canada.

A food, wine and single malt scotch connoisseur, Mike was well-versed in history and always enjoyed a heated debate (and usually won). He was also an avid animal lover, especially dogs.

He leaves behind his sister Mary Lou Moore, brother-in-law Barry Moore Jr., niece Jennifer Nicole Moore. Son of the late Helen and Charles Wysocki, he was brother of the late John Gregory and Adele Wysocki.

A celebration of his life will be conducted at the American Legion Post 99, 314 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on April 28, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the name of Michael Wysocki to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Rd., Reinholds, Pa. 17569 (717-484-4799).

Patrick C. Ford

Patrick C. Ford died April 22, 2018.

He was 78.

Born in Jersey City, he grew up in Harrison and raised his family in Kearny.

After retirement, he moved to Lacey Township, and recently moved to Randolph to live with his daughter.

Visiting will be on Friday, April 27, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 28, at a time to be scheduled. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Son of the late Allan and Jean Ford, he was the father of Sharon Carfagna (Angelo), Cynthia Ford, Bonie McChesney (Daniel), Elaine Doran (James), Michael Ford (Patricia) and Allan Ford (Donna). Brother of Catherine Lowe (David), the late George Ford (Sara), Marilyn McGowan and Jane Murphy (Thomas).

Also surviving are his grandchildren, Blaine, Derek, James, Travis, Christopher, Cheyenne, Elizabeth Ann, Jason, Taylor, A.J., Damien, “Sir” William, Emily, Lexi and Derek (Maggie). Patrick was happily awaiting the birth of his first great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Lucy Micchelli

Lucy Micchelli, (nee Attanasio), 96, passed away on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, April 25, beginning at 9 a.m. A funeral Mass will be offered in St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Mrs. Micchelli was born and raised in Newark. She moved to Kearny in 1958.

She was a bookkeeper at Security National Bank in Newark from 1978 until 1989.

Lucy is survived by her children, Luanne Vigna, Maryanne Conte and her husband, Andrew, Mario R. Micchelli and his wife, Candace and William L. Micchelli and his wife, Raquel. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Cara and Amy Conte, Melanie Micchelli and Alexander and Rebecca Vigna.

She was predeceased by her husband, Mario R. Micchelli, in 2011.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Meals on Wheels c/o Kearny Department of Public Health, 645 Kearny Avenue, Kearny, NJ 07032.

Delia M. Agnellini

Delia M. Agnellini, of Kearny, died on April 13, 2018.

She was 56.

A funeral service was held at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Friday, April 20. Her cremation was private.

Delia is survived by her devoted husband Michael Agnellini, her loving children Jenny and Carly Girl and her cherished grandchildren Mikey and Gio.

To send condolences to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

