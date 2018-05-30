Friends, family raising funds for the late Vitorino Cirne

By Kevin Canessa

More than two weeks after the death of Vitorino Cirne, 51, the Lyndhurst resident who worked as a Kearny postman for more than a decade, his friends and loved ones are rallying together to ensure his wife and daughters aren’t left in a financial lurch.

More than two weeks into the GoFundMe campaign, more than $12,000 has been raised — all of which will go to his immediate family.

The campaign was started by Rose Cirne.

“Vitorino Cirne was unexpectedly taken from the lives of his loving wife, Maria, and his three daughters Jamie, Lindsay and Casey,” the GoFundMe site, at www.gofundme.com/vitorinocirne, says. “Vit was a wonderful husband to Maria Cirne and a dedicated father to three young ladies, Jamie, Lindsay and Casey. He always worked hard to take care of his family and to make sure both his wife and children were safe and comfortable. Vitorino was a caring brother and son, as well as a loyal friend to many.

“In his memory, and despite our sorrow, we are all determined to help his wife and his daughters to stay on track with their futures and education. Jamie attends Northeastern University, Lindsay attends Colgate University and Casey will be graduating eighth-grade in June. All three are honor students, hardworking athletes and talented musicians.”

Cirne disappeared in the early morning hours of April 12. Shortly afterward, his vehicle was found along the Passaic River on Riverside Avenue in his hometown of Lyndhurst. On May 4, Cirne’s body was pulled from the Passaic River in Kearny. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office officially announced Cirne’s death on May 14.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, in a statement released via HCPO spokesman Raymond Worrall, said a cause of death was still not known, but “no foul play is suspected at this time.”

