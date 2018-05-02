Obituaries for 2 May 2018

Margaret Johnson

Margaret Johnson (nee Catrambone), of Kearny, died April 24, 2018.

She was 95.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Margaret was a waitress for many years at The 31 Club in Harrison.

Wife of the late Vernon Johnson, she was the mother of Darlene, Wayne, Teresa, Donald and the late Vernon. Sister of John Catrambone and the late Rose Russomanno, Theresa Sgro, George, John, Nicholas, James and Anthony Catrambone and Catherine Vanella, she also had 10 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter Kaylee.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Nieves Martinez

Nieves Martinez died at home April 25, 2018.

She was 86.

Born in Spain, she lived in Newark before moving to Kearny 28 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Nieves was the wife of Manuel and mother of Maria Caamano, Manuel Martinez, Jose F. Martinez and Josephine Fraga. The sister of Milagros Sampedro, she is also survived by her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson Pablo.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Richard T. McCluskey

Richard T. McCluskey, of Kearny, died April 22, 2018.

He was 74.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Dick was the president and CEO of Fiske Bros. Refining Company, Newark.

He was the husband of Mary Ellen (nee Anderson), father of Richard (Monika), Paul (Maria) and the late Michael. The brother of Doris Walsh, Diane Moroses and the late Donald and Alan McCluskey, he is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan, Cameron, Kaitlyn, Emily, Sean and Nathan.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Daniel J. Hicks

Daniel J. Hicks, of Harrison, died April 28 after a long illness.

He was 63.

He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel J. Hicks Jr. and Joan Hicks (nee Sweet) and siblings Steven Hartkopf and Doris McDonald (nee Hicks.)

He is survived by brothers Michael, Albert, Joseph and William Hicks; sisters Rita Kofskey (nee Hicks) and Kelly and Patricia Hicks; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were private.

