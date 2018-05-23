Obituaries for 23 May 2018

Nan Spanton

Nan Spanton (nee Radford), of Kearny, died May 19, 2018.

She was 86.

Visiting will be Tuesday, May 22, from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial takes place after Mass in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Nan had been a receptionist at Valley National bank and was the founding President of Pathways to Independence, Kearny.

The beloved wife of Matthew Spanton and dear mother of Marianne Cardini and Matthew Spanton (Wendy), she was the devoted sister of Marge Wiggins Johnston, Joan Radford and the late Kathy Helminger Edmondson. Also surviving are her grandchildren Michael (Ashley), Nicole, Melissa and Welby; her great-grandson Michael Jr., and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Pathways To Independence.

Alejandro Gonzalez-Mosquera

Alejandro Gonzalez-Mosquera, 63, of Kearny, died May 18, 2018.

Born in Spain, Alejandro moved to Newark in 1981 before settling in Kearny. He had a lifelong passion for music and caring for his family. A hardworking, cheerful man with a huge heart, he was everything a man should be.

Alejandro was the beloved husband of Anita Fernandez-Gonzalez; loving father of Alejandro and Anabel Gonzalez; and dear grandfather of Ethan.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Mary A. Masters

Mary A. Masters (nee Minervino), of Kearny, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 18, 2018, at the age of 92 1/2, surrounded by her loving family.

Visiting at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, takes place Tuesday, May 22, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, Wednesday, May 23, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mary, the daughter of the late Rocco and Filomena (nee Catania) Minervino, was born in Newark, Oct. 17, 1925. Mary was raised and lived in Newark before moving to Kearny in December 1968 with her husband and four children.

Mary met the love of her life, Anthony Masters, at the wedding of a friend in 1941. Their profound love for each other endured through World War II and was only made stronger with the love letters exchanged. After the war, Anthony and Mary were married on September 21, 1947, at St. Rocco’s Church, Newark.

Mary was employed as a secretary for years at Bell Telephone Co., and left their employ to become a full-time homemaker and mother.

Her life was deeply rooted in her Catholic faith, and she was involved in church activities at Blessed Sacrament Church in Newark. After moving to Kearny in 1968, Mary was a faithful parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church.

Summers were spent at the couple’s home at the Jersey Shore. The house was always full of love, happiness, family, friends and the smell of her Italian cooking. Mary was a dedicated and loving wife and mother.

Her true happiness was not in material possessions, but in the boundless love of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To her, these were her shining treasures. She was and always will be remembered as a source of love, strength and support for her family and friends.

Mary was a woman of great faith, empathy, compassion, understanding and selflessness — and you would always feel better after speaking with her. She knew just what to say, and it always came from her heart.

Mary had a sparkling personality, always ready to tell a joke, a contagious laugh and a beautiful spirit that exuded her love of life, along with the unforgettable smile on her face and twinkle in her eyes.

Mary was also famous for the hats she wore — she had her Sunday hats, seasonal and fancy hats. Mary could always be found on a crowded beach just by looking for a white, blue, pink or floral bathing cap.

Mary’s greatest pride and joy were her four children — Anthony, Alan, Mary Ann and Paul. She was their biggest cheerleader in life, always ready with hugs and kisses, tissues to wipe away tears and soothing words to calm fears, forever instilling in her children the true meaning of family and to always have faith in God.

She truly lived by example and inspired her children to always do their best. Her favorite saying was, “Live, love, laugh.” Live every moment with God in your heart, laugh everyday, and love beyond measure.

Mary’s faith in God never wavered throughout her life, even when she faced heartache, or with challenging health issues. She never complained, but instead rejoiced in the Lord for all that she was given.

Mary was predeceased by the love of her life, Anthony, in 2005. She was also predeceased by her dear siblings Lena, Catherine, Anna, Tony and Al.

Mary leaves behind to mourn her loss, treasure her memory and celebrate her remarkable life her beloved and devoted children Anthony (Linda) Masters, Alan (Rose) Masters, Mary Ann (James) Vezos, Paul Masters and Gloria Masters; her adored and cherished grandchildren James and his girlfriend Katie, Christopher, Kimberly (Jonathan), Anthony (Melinda), Michael and Alan; and her treasured great-grandchildren Logan, Jonathan, Jace and Everly.

Mary also leaves behind to cherish her memory many dearly loved nieces, nephews and a multitude of wonderful friends, many who called her “mom.”

A very special recognition to Mary’s adored niece Cathy, who was the “daughter of her heart,” along with dear friends Donna and Debbie who were also Mary’s “daughters of her heart.”

Mary was and always will be the epitome of dignity and grace and she truly was of the Greatest Generation. A very special thank you from Mary’s family to all of the kind and compassionate nurses from Barnabas Health Home Care and Hospice, and her home health aide Maria. They all took loving care of Mary during her final weeks at home.

In honor of Mary, tell your loved ones how much you love them, say a prayer for her, tell a joke, but most of all, remember her with a smile and love in your heart.

Cecelia A. Hronec

Mrs. Cecelia A. Hronec (Sally) died Friday, May 15, 2018, in Hazlet.

She was 99.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Stephen’s Church, 676 Kearny Ave, Kearny on Saturday June 9, at 10 a.m.

She was born in Shoaf, Pa., and lived in Kearny until moving to Hazlet many years ago.

Sally was the owner and operator, along with her late husband, of Eagle Cleaners on Broadway in Newark.

She was predeceased by her husband John Hronec. Surviving are her children Cathy Kovac (Wally) and Mary Ellen Smith as well as her grandchildren Jennifer McCallum, Malcolm McCallum, Jason Kovac, Jessica May and Kathie Mazzuccelli. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren.

