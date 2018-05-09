Obituaries for 9 May 2016

Jesus Gonzalez

Jesus Gonzalez, of Kearny, died April 27, 2018.

He was 84.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Jesus was the husband of the late Hilda (Rivera) and father of Annie Romero (Tomas), Jesus Gonzalez Jr., Lourdes Santiago, Frank Gonzalez and Yolanda Schembri (Raymond). Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his loving friend Rosa and daughter-in-law Joana.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Patricia Ann Miller

Patricia Ann Miller (nee Trembley) died April 27, 2018.

She was 81.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church in North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Patricia was the daughter of the late Arthur and Teresa (nee Dolan) Trembley. Wife of the late Raymond P. Miller, she was the mother of Colleen McGreevy (Peter), Michael Miller (Michele) and Marianne Miller. Sister of Joseph Trembley, Marianne Giordano and Teresa Daviou, she is also survived by her grandchildren Patrick, Emily and Gavin.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Joan Price

Joan Price, born in Brooklyn May 8, 1928, to John and Francis Colgin, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on Dec. 14, 2017, while in the loving care of her daughter Kathy Sturniolo.

As a child, she moved to Dumont and later resided in Bergenfield. As a young woman, Joan worked in New York City at the Canadian Bank and then married John Price in 1958. They moved to John’s hometown of North Arlington where they both became active members of the community and served as members and volunteers of the Little League, the recreation department and the local Republican Party.

John died in 1993 and Joan continued to enjoy the community of North Arlington. She was especially active in the Happy Seniors, where she loved to play cards — and as a member of Queen of Peace Church.

Joan is survived by her son Bob Price, his wife Jan, and by her daughter Kathy Price-Sturniolo, her husband Emil and their daughters Andrea and Tori. They all loved her dearly and will cherish her memories forever. Also surviving are Joan’s two sisters Rita Ferm and Marie Pinkerton, both residing in California

A Celebration of Life took place May 5, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Mamie J. Pruden

Mamie J. Pruden, of Kearny, died April 26, 2018.

She was 81.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Mamie worked as a sales clerk at the Kearny K-Mart.

The wife of Charles Pruden and mother of Philip, David and Thomas Rivert and Joann Mattia, she was the sister of Salvatore D’Angelo. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brittany, Bianca, Frank and Victoria.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Timothy S. Clark

Timothy S. Clark, of Kearny, formerly of Harrison, died in his sleep on Sunday, April 29, 2018. He was 22.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison.

If you would like to read his complete obituary or send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in care of the funeral home to help defray the funeral costs, in loving memory of Timothy.

Dismery Rodriguez

Dismery Rodriguez died on Friday, April 20, 2018, at East Orange General Hospital, East Orange. She was 78. From her birth in the Dominican Republic, to her death, she remained a dedicated mother and sister.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison.

If you would like to read her complete obituary or send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Charles ‘Charlie’ S. Duda

Charles “Charlie” S. Duda, of Harrison, died on Saturday, May 5, 2018. He was 81.

A funeral service will be held at Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave. Harrison, on Thursday, May 10, at 11a.m. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday after 9:30 a.m. His cremation will be private.

Born in Larksville, Pa., Charles lived in the Ironbound section of Newark before moving to Harrison 50 years ago. He worked for the Harrison Board of Education for 10+ years, retiring in 2014. Prior to that, he worked as a production control manager for SANDVIK Corp., Fairlawn, for 10+ years and prior to that for K-SAN Corp., Paterson, also as a P.C.M. Prior to that, he worked for RCA, Harrison, as an expeditor for many years.

He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the Harrison East/Newark BPOE # 2326. He was an avid N.Y. Giants and N.Y. Yankees fan and enjoyed black-and-white movies, specifically, the Turner Classic Network. He also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, where he greatly enjoyed playing poker.

Predeceased by his wife, Nancy (nee Hess)(2008) and a son, Charles Joseph (2011), he is survived by his beloved companion, Andrea Michelson, a loving son and daughter in law, Stanley C. and Kathy Duda; a daughter-in-law, Karen Duda; and cherished grandchildren, Bryan, Morgan and Chuck Duda. He is also survived by his niece, Donna Hess, Cousin, Charlie Monahan and numerous other family members.

If you would like to send condolences to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home in loving memory of “Charlie”.

Ernia O. Lopez

Erenia O. Lopez, of Harrison, died peacefully at home April 21, 2018, surrounded by her family after a 17-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 82.

Born in Camaguey, Cuba, Erenia was a resident of Harrison for over 40 years. She worked most of her life in her family’s business, Two Brothers Market on Harrison Avenue in Harrison.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison.

If you would like to read her complete obituary or send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in care of the funeral home to help defray the funeral costs, in loving memory of Erenia.

Francesco ‘Frank’ Maione

Francesco “Frank” Maione, of Bloomfield, died on Thursday, May 3, 2018. He was 74.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison, on Tuesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Belleville, at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday after 9 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Camp Marcella – NJ Camp for the Blind Children, c/o P.O. Box 85, East Rutherford, N.J. 07073, in loving memory of Francesco.

If you would like to read Frank’s complete obituary or send condolences to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

