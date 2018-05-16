Street Feast moved from Marina indoors on John Miller Way

Because of predicted inclement weather, the Kearny Street Feast scheduled for this Saturday, May 19 (known before as food truck festival) has been moved indoors, to the warehouse at 78 John Miller Way, in S. Kearny. The KPBA Local 21 will provide shuttle buses from the Frank Vincent Marina to the new location for those who can’t or who don’t want to drive.

Please note: because the event has been moved inside, there is a limit on the number of tickets that can be sold. Organizer John Fabula says tickets will sell out — so be sure to get yours now. Click here to purchase tickets online.

For more details, tickets, etc., check out the PBA’s Facebook page by clicking on –> https://www.facebook.com/kearnypba/

