Obituaries for June 27, 2018

Betty J. Christie

Betty J. Christie (nee Winder) died June 15, 2018.

She was 86.

Born and raised in Kearny, she lived in North Arlington for many years.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Betty was the wife of the late Donald J. Christie and was a member of North Arlington Fire Department — Co. One Woman’s Auxiliary.

The mother of Donna Poplaski (Rick), Diane Connor (John), Barbara Christie and the late Karen Lynn Christie, she is also survived by her grandchildren Kevin, Christie, Kelly, Richard, Michele, DJ, Karen and Jimmy and her great-grandchildren Jayden and Reece.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 612 East Broadway, South Boston. Mass. 02127 or mesothelioma research.

Barbara Cocchiarella

Barbara Cocchiarella, 83, of Kearny, died on June 18, 2018.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Barbara was a lifelong resident of Kearny.

She was the beloved wife of the late Napoleon Cocchiarella. The mother of Donna McBride (Greg), Daniel Cocchiarella (Denise) and the-late Michael Cocchiarella, she was the sister of Jean Ward and Thom Okeson. She was also the grandmother of Kristin, Kaycee, Sean and Christopher.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA would be appreciated.

