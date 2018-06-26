Obituary: Louis Donald Sylvester

Louis Donald Sylvester, of Harrison, died peacefully Monday, June 18, 2018.

He was 81.

A memorial gathering took place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison.

To send a condolence message to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Newark, he was a lifelong resident of Harrison. He was Harrison police officer from 1954 until he retired as captain in 1991.

He was predeceased by his beloved companion Roseanne Barton (2006). Louis was the loving step-father of Kimberly Barton Heelan and John Barton.

He will be greatly missed by his family & friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140, in loving memory of Louis Sylvester.

