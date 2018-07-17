Feorenzo, Combs speak of addiction, rebounding & being successful after being an addict

By Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster

In our efforts to bring you top-notch content on the crisis in America involving addiction, mental health and bullying, this week we present to you a fascinating discussion that Observer Co-owner Lisa Feorenzo had with her life coach, mentor and friend, Jeff Combs. Mr. Combs is a highly successful businessman, and he speaks freely about his younger days — when he was an addict — and had to ultimately check himself in at a county detox center because he was drinking “a gallon of vodka a day.” We hope you’ll take a few moments to click play and watch this video — as Combs offers help to this who might need it. He even offers his own phone number for anyone who may be struggling to call.

 

