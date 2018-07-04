For your consideration: Other top local female athletes

Although Meagan McClelland earned the distinction of being The Observer Female Athlete of the Year for the 2017-2018 scholastic sports season that just recently ended, there were other seniors in the Observer circulation area that were under strong consideration for the year-end honor.

First and foremost was McClelland’s classmate and teammate Gianna Hoch, who had a brilliant senior season for both the Kearny soccer and softball teams.

Hoch, who earned Observer Athlete of the Week honors in May, was a steady defender on the girls’ soccer team that captured the Hudson County Tournament championship for an eighth straight campaign and was the inspirational leader for the Kardinal softball team, collecting more than 100 career hits and offering solid play in centerfield, earning All-Hudson County honors.

Hoch had a brilliant career and deserved the consideration she received.

Emilee Marshall is another Kearny two-sport standout who performed well in basketball and then softball as the Kardinals’ ace pitcher.

Three-sport standout Grace Cappiello was a fine soccer player, basketball player and track and field performer for Lyndhurst. Cappiello’s dedication to the Lyndhurst athletic program will never be matched.

North Arlington’s Kaitlyn Stajek had a great soccer season for the Vikings and provided a ton of leadership for the Vikings’ program.

Harrison’s Marta Silva proved to be one of the best all-around soccer players in the area. Silva has a tremendous future in the sport and will be a force on the collegiate level, like she already is on the club level.

Nutley’s Sydney Kunz was a star basketball player and softball player for two winning programs.

Belleville’s Sydney Gomez participated for both the girls’ basketball and softball teams for the Buccaneers.

All of these young ladies performed admirably throughout the course of their respective seasons and were deserving of recognition. Only one can be considered the best _ and this year, that title belonged to Meagan McClelland.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

