Nutley resident victim of Western Union scam, NPD says

Another Nutley resident has fallen prey to a fraudster, this time via Western Union money transfers, the Nutley Police Department reported.

On June 20, the NPD received a walk-in report from a victim who told police that over a two-month span, he sent $2,300 in cash via the money-transfer service to someone he now believes he doesn’t know.

The NPD’s Detective Bureau will be investigating the transfers.

Meanwhile, the NPD released reports of the following recent incidents:

That’s not my car, tag or toll

A resident told police he received a bill from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey charging him with $181 in E-Z Pass toll violations. Apparently, the victim was issued a temporary tag with the same number tag that was photographed violating tolls — only thing is, the tag the victim had was issued after the alleged toll violations took place. An employee at a car dealership that issued the temporary tag with the same number someone else reportedly had advised the victim to file a police report.

My motorcycle’s gone

A River Road resident reported his motorcycle stolen June 17. The NPD entered the bike into the NCIC database as stolen.

Burglary? Perhaps not

A Valley Road resident reported a June 19 home burglary after finding their rear sliding door shattered. However, neighbors told police they believed landscapers, who had been working at the home earlier, may have kicked up debris into the door, causing it to shatter.

Unlocked doors, glovebox open

A Hancox Avenue resident told police June 21 that their car’s glove compartment was open and its contents were on the front passenger seat. The resident says he likely left his car unlocked overnight, when the incident likely occurred.

Oh so blue

A Washington Avenue apartment owner reported blue dye was placed in a water fountain at the complex. Also, 12 display lights were destroyed.

I owe Verizon how much?

Headquarters received a walk-in fraud/identity theft report June 22. The victim told police he received mail from a collection agency on a Verizon account that was created in his name without permission with a balance of more than $4,000, including collection fees. Verizon gave police a Brooklyn address for the account — and the victim was reportedly unfamiliar with the address. The victim was advised to monitor his credit report for additional fraudulent activity. The victim chose to enroll into the federal Identity Theft Victim File database.

