Obituaries for July 18, 2018

Edward M. Doran Jr.

Retired Harrison Fire Chief Edward M. Doran Jr. died peacefully on Monday, July 9, 2018, at NJ Fireman’s home, Boonton.

He was 92.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. His interment took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Son of Edward M. and Loretta C. Doran, the chief was born in Kearny and lived most of his life in Harrison, spending summers in Ortley Beach. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Angela (nee Martosewicz).

After graduating from Harrison High School in 1943, Doran joined the U.S. Army Air Corp., completing various training programs, including the Army Special Training Program (ASTP).

World War II was beginning to wind down and each time he completed a course, the Army determined they did not need to deploy individuals with that skill and sent him off to learn another. As his discharge date approached, his commanding officer remarked that Doran had performed very well in every area and asked if he would be interested in a referral to attend West Point.

Doran answered, “With all due respect, sir, every time you sent me to a different school, it would be closed down after I left. I don’t want to be responsible for the closing of West Point!”

He got the discharge!

Shortly thereafter he joined the HFD, climbing the ladder to the rank of chief. He retired on Feb. 1, 1990.

Chief Doran’s service to the community went beyond his 41 years on the HFD. A devoted family man, he was a member of every parent organization of every school his children attended — Holy Cross School, Lincoln School, Washington School, Harrison High School, East Orange Catholic High School and Mount St. Dominic Academy all benefitted from Doran’s involvement.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion in Harrison. And he was one of the original members of the Board of Directors of the Harrison Police and Firemen’s Federal Credit Union.

In addition, Mr. & Mrs. Doran were leaders in a group of parents who began the Parents of Educationally Handicapped Children in Harrison to assist parents of children with special needs. The groups began to discuss what would happen to their children when they aged out of the public education system.

From that discussion, and many more, West Hudson Council for the Handicapped, now known as the Pathways to Independence in Kearny was born, and continues to thrive today. Ed was a hands-on member of their business for several decades, from calling bingo games to collecting used toner cartridges from area business for their recycling value to location searches and renovations of their buildings, Ed was there.

Because of his many contributions to the community, Chief Doran was among the first group of “Every Day Heroes” selected and honored by The Jersey Journal newspaper in 1990.

He is survived by his loving sister Eileen Brosko; and his proud children Therese (Teri Doran Rogers) and her husband William Moscowitz; Edward J. and his wife Bridget; Mary Beth; and Margaret (Peggy) and her husband David Velardo; grandsons Edward P and Evan Doran; and Joe Velardo brought a new source of joy and pride to their grandparents. Mr. Doran was predeceased by a brother Jack, and his sisters Rose Blohm, Lorraine Rafter Nickerson and Patricia Coyle Burkett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pathways to Independence, 60 Kingsland Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032 or the NJ Firemen’s Home, 565 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, N.J. 07005, in loving memory of Edward.

Patrick A. Lynch

Patrick A. Lynch, 64, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 20,2018.

Born and raised in Harrison, Patrick worked at Waste Management, later moving to Sooth Jersey where he started his own trucking business, retiring in 2008.

Predeceased by his parents, he’s survived his loving son Jake and Jake’s mother Judy Wasielewski Lynch; sisters Joan Dwyer, Mickey Butler and Eleanor Malone; and brothers Harry, Michael and Robert.

Knowing Pat, you had to have heard the word “Luv” often. One of the good ones is gone, but not forgotten.

The Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, was in charge.

Doris ‘Dottie’ Wilson

Doris (nee Hughes) “Dottie” Wilson, formerly Moschella, died peacefully on July 7, 2018.

She was 92.

Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, she lived many years in Kearny and Florida. Dottie was co-owner of Dot and Mark’s Deli in Kearny.

She was the beloved wife of the late Marc C. Moschella and the late James H. Wilson. Dear mother of Diane Wagner (James) and Mark Moschella (Mary), she was the sister of Robert Hughes and Eleanor Erb. She was predeceased by sisters and brothers, Mildred Burns, Edith Finelli, Rita Wilson, Joyce Herschell, William and Hubert Hughes. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jennifer Sassaman (Mark) and Justin Wagner (Patricia) and her great-grandchildren Evan and Brielle.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the charity of your own choice.

Francisca Ondina Ortiz

Francisca Ondina Ortiz died July 11, 2018.

She was 91.

Visiting will be at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, July 18, beginning at 9 a.m. A service will start at noon. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Francisca was a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints and had been a missionary at the Temple Guatemala. She was the wife of the-late Jose and mother of Lizandro, Circe, Mirna, Juan Ramon and Jesus. Also surviving are many brothers and sisters, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Glenn Copland Martin

Glenn Copland Martin, 28, of North Arlington, died July 13, 2018.

Cherished grandson of Alice McGovern, he was the beloved son of Mary Alice Martin. Dear brother of Nicholas Martin and his fiancée Rebecca Ryan, he was the loving godson of Regina Nagy. He also leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles and cherished cousins.

Glenn was predeceased by his father Glenn W. Martin.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 18, from 4 to 9 p.m., at Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 19, at 10 a.m., at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Eleanor E. Smith

Eleanor E. Smith passed away on July 13, 2018, at 89, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, with her daughter at her side. She was born in Mar Lin, Pa., to Elizabeth and Martin Lutchkus. Eleanor attended Pottsville High School. She lived in Newark, Kearny and Belleville.

Eleanor retired from New Departure, Hyatt Bearings Division of GMC, Clark and Harrison. Later she was a toll collector for the Garden State Parkway and a visiting homemaker for Home Health Aide Service of Bergen County, Inc.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing bingo and traveling, especially on cruises. She loved talking with people, even strangers and making them laugh.

She was predeceased by three sisters and six brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Doreen Smith, and many nieces and nephews. She is a great-great-grand aunt at least seven times.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, July 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Nutley. The funeral home is S. W. Brown & Son. Please do not send flowers.

