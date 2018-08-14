KPD: Four TVs weren’t enough?

KEARNY— On Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m., Officers Christian Medina, Anthony Nunez, Andre Fernandes and Sean Podolski responded to Walmart on a report of two female shoplifters, who were found in the toy department and detained pending further investigation.

According to police, that investigation showed the pair had just carried two 55-inch Samsung televisions, two 32-inch Vizio televisions and clothing — total value $2,615 — out of the store without paying and had now returned to continue shopping.

Officers arrested Kennette Nobles of Newark, who claimed to be a juvenile but was found to actually be 19, police said. They also took into custody a 14-year-old female hailing from both Newark and Pennsylvania (depending on whom you ask).

Nobles was lodged in the Hudson County Jail on a warrant charging shoplifting, conspiracy and use of a minor to commit a crime. The juvenile was released to a family member — with shoplifting and conspiracy charges pending. The state’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency also was notified.

* * *

Other recent reports from the Kearny police blotter included the following:

Aug. 2

At 1:10 a.m., Officer Giovanni Rodriguez responded to the Belleville Turnpike on a report of a hit-run accident near Forest Street. She broadcast a description of the fleeing car — a gold Toyota with heavy front-end damage — and it was found moments later at the intersection of Midland Avenue and Hickory Street by Officer Jose Perez-Fonseca, who noted that it had been driven on its rims, leaving a trail of gouge marks in the roadway.

The driver, Carlos Pineda, 52, of Harrison, reportedly told the officer he simply had a flat tire.

Police said Perez-Fonseca, joined by Officer Fernandes, saw three empty mini-bottles of Johnny Walker Black on the passenger seat and administered field sobriety tests, which Pineda failed. He was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, reckless driving and failure to stay in a marked lane — and he was released to a responsible adult.

* * *

At 2:12 p.m., Officers Rich Poplaski Jr. and Esteban Gonzalez responded to Marshall’s, where store security reported that Imam Barnes, 30, of Orange, had concealed four Polo shirts, two pairs of underwear and two T-shirts in a bag and left without paying the $147.92 bill. Barnes, who had been detained by security, ended up in the county jail on a shoplifting warrant.

Aug. 4

Officers Ryan Brady and Jason Rodrigues were on patrol near Harrison and Sanford avenues at 1:02 a.m. when a gray Honda Civic sped past them, swerving and repeatedly veering toward the curb, police said. The officers stopped the car at Woodland Avenue and Chestnut Street, where they reportedly observed that driver Antonio Mota, 45, of Kearny, was flanked by eight empty “tall boy” cans of Coors Light, one full Coors Light and a bottle of Jamaican Ginger Beer.

Following field sobriety tests, Mota was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI in a school zone, careless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a MV. He was released to a responsible adult.

* * *

At 1:09 p.m., Officers Sergio Nobre and Jordenson Jean were conducting radar speed enforcement on the Newark Turnpike when a Volkswagen Jetta with Virginia plates passed them reportedly going 65 in a 35-mph zone. Police said the 17-year-old driver from Newark provided a New Jersey learner’s permit, but had no licensed driver present as required by law and claimed his father had allowed him to use the car to go to Walmart.

While speaking to the driver, police said, the officers detected an odor of marijuana and in the car found a bag of pot, a marijuana-oil vape pen and a pack of cigars. He was issued traffic summonses for speeding, operating an uninsured vehicle, being an unlicensed driver and possession of CDS in a MV.

The teen was taken into custody and then released to his mother with juvenile charges pending for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. His father, who owned the car, was mailed a summons for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

* * *

Officers Brady and Rodrigues, patrolling at Belgrove Drive and Butler Place at 7:18 p.m., ran a random license-plate check on a Chevy Equinox and got an alert that its owner had a suspended license. Police said they stopped the vehicle and confirmed that the suspended owner, Ivan Collado, 57, of Newark, was the driver and also that he was wanted on numerous warrants: Lyndhurst ($750 full); Newark ($650 full); Paramus ($500 full); Saddle Brook ($295 full); Essex Fells ($250 full) and Glen Rock ($250 full).

Collado was issued a summons for driving while suspended and was released after satisfying his warrants. [Editor’s note: He paid them all? $2,695? Wow.)

Aug. 5

At 8:49 p.m., Officers Ryan Stickno and Harold Azurdia responded to Shop-Rite on a report of a shoplifting and arrested Samuel Domino, 70, of Newark, whom store management accused of concealing $54.26 of Dove soap products in a reusable shopping bag and then attempting to leave without paying. Domino was sent to the county jail on a warrant charging shoplifting.

Aug. 8

At 1:40 p.m., Det. Neil Nelson, on plainclothes patrol, reportedly observed Victor Rivera, 47, of Newark, approach a house on Devon Street, peer in the front window, walk around the corner and seem to be looking into the yard. Police said Rivera then appeared to notice his tail and walked away — only to be stopped by the detective. Rivera reportedly told Nelson he was walking to his girlfriend’s house on Schuyler Avenue (many blocks away from the Devon Street home) and that he may have a warrant out for his arrest. [Editor’s note: Wow!]

KPD dispatch confirmed that Rivera was indeed wanted by the Hudson County Superior Court (no bail) and Sayreville Court ($561 full). He was arrested and turned over to the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aug. 9

Officers Nunez and Medina responded to Midland Avenue and Forest Street at 4:19 a.m. on a report that an off-duty officer had found a woman asleep in the driver’s seat of her car with its door open and partially obstructing the roadway. To add insult to injury, police said, the car was taking up two lined parking spaces on the street, “which many Kearnyites find particularly infuriating.”

After being roused by the officers and reportedly failing field sobriety tests, Mercedes Baldeon, 63, of Cape Coral, Florida, was charged with DWI, DWI in a school zone and failure to possess proof of registration and insurance. She was later released to a responsible adult.

