Obituaries for Aug. 1, 2018

Sally P. O’Hare

Sally P. O’Hare, (nee Connolly), 84, died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her home in Kearny.

The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, July 31, at 9 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mrs. O’Hare was born in Mhow, India. She then lived in Ballymoney , Ireland, before moving to Belfast, Ireland. She immigrated to this country in 1957 and settled in Kearny.

She was a computer operator for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Newark for 26 years before retiring in 1994.

Sally’s life centered around her church, faith, family and friends. However, she was also a long-time, die-hard, suffering Mets fan. Even on the last day of the season with the Mets well out of contention by 20 games or more, she would be cheering as if they were in first place. She loved her trips to Atlantic City and her visits to her financial adviser (otherwise known as a lottery ticket dealer) to make her investments.

Sally is survived by her husband, Paul A. O’Hare; four children, Mary White and her husband, Charlie; Paul O’Hare and his wife, Marie; John O’Hare and his wife, Maureen and Michael O’Hare and his wife, Sandra; her niece, Joan McLaughlin and her husband, Kevin. She is also survived by her sisters, Angela McCarthy, Margaret Brennan and Eileen Davie. She was the grandmother of Kevin and his wife, Molly, Brian, Michael and Maureen White; Sean, Robert, Patrick, Juliet, Charlotte, Nicholas, Ava and Lucas O’Hare and Katie, Deidre and Liam McLaughlin. She was the great-grandmother of Vivian and Charlie White.

In 1963, Sally gave birth to a still born child who she and Paul named Frances Margaret “Maggy” O’Hare.

In lieu of flowers, Sally requested Masses said for her or donations to the St. Cecilia Food Pantry, 120 Kearny Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032 or to St. John’s Soup Kitchen, 871 McCarter Highway, Newark, N.J. 07102.

William E. Hogan

William E. Hogan, 74, of Kearny, died July 22, 2018.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, William lived in North Arlington, Kearny and Vernon Township before returning to Kearny 26 years ago.

He was a graduate of Seton Hall University and Seton Hall Law School. He was an attorney with Aegis Insurance Service, East Rutherford, in the claims department for 20 years.

He was the husband of Leanne Plunkett. The father of Terence and Brian (Kelly) Hogan and Christine (B.J.) Kobilarcik, he was also the brother of John (Patricia) Hogan and grandfather of Jake, Lexi and Zoe. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Philip Falzarano

Philip Falzarano died peacefully on July 24, 2018.

He shared 58 years of love and adventure with all who were fortunate to know him.

Phil was born in 1959 to the late Philip and Martha Falzarano of Nutley. He graduated from Rutgers University with an undergraduate degree in chemistry and went on to earn a doctorate of chiropractic from Sherman College. Phil was passionate about his work and many of his patients became lifelong friends.

He ran a successful practice, Ridge Chiropractic in North Arlington, for 30 years.

When he wasn’t working, Phil enjoyed traveling. He loved finding new places and seeing the world. At one point, he lived in Italy with a host family and while there, discovered cooking, which become his passion. He also loved outdoor activities, especially hiking and skiing.

Recently, he and his partner of 31 years, Ken Cunningham, dreamed of retiring to Spain. They had traveled there and found it to be welcoming and beautiful.

Phil leaves a lifetime of amazing memories to Ken; brothers Pat (Carol) and David (Eva); and many dear friends, patients and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Marie, and a brother, Joseph.

Donations in Phil’s memory may be made to Villa Marie Claire Hospice at www.inmemoryof-memorial.org.

The Norman Dean Home For Services, Denville, was in charge.

