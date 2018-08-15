Obituaries for Aug. 15, 2018

Mary King

Mary King, 93, died Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at her home in Kearny.

The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrate at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Born in Kearny, Mrs. King was a lifelong resident.

She was a proud member of the St. Cecilia Seniors and the St. Stephen’s Seniors both of Kearny.

Mary is survived by her children, Eileen Walker, Mary Ellen Cvek (Peter), Janet Moran (Jack), Judith Kommer (Michael) and Kearny Police Chief George King (Ruth); nine grandchildren, Heather Warren, Patrick Walker, Jack and James Moran, Michael and Brian Kommer and George, Sean and William King and three great-grandchildren, Caelin and Landon Warren and Liam Walker.

She was predeceased by her husband, George King, and her son-in-law, Mark Walker.

Matthew J. Spanton

Matthew J. Spanton, of Kearny, formerly of West New York, passed away quietly at his daughter’s home on Aug. 5, 2018.

He was 87.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Matty served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a retired doorman from the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. He was an usher at St. Cecilia Church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was past president of Teddy’s Stumble Bums.

Husband of the-late Nan (Radford), he was the father of Marianne Cardini and Matthew J. Spanton (Wendy). He was the brother of the-late Dorothy Walsh, Peggy Myre and William, Jack, James, Paul and Donald Spanton. Also surviving are his grandchildren Michael (Ashley), Nicole, Melissa and Welby and great-grandson Michael Jr.

Elenor Ann Gilmartin

Elenor Ann Gilmartin (nee Sweeten), 70, of Kearny died peacefully on Aug. 3, 2018 at the Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River after a brief illness.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 7, 1947, to George and Frances (nee Stroud) Sweeten, she attended St. Joseph’s R.C. school in Tollcross, Glasgow. She immigrated to Kearny with her family in 1982. She worked as a legal secretary for over 30 years, most recently with Tompkins, McGuire, Wachenfeld, & Barry for 19 years before retiring in 2015. Elenor was a member of the Xavarian Missionary Guild (St. Cecilia) and the Scots-American Women’s Auxiliary Guild.

She was predeceased by her husband Patrick Gilmartin in 2012 after 45 years of marriage. She enjoyed reading, dining, travelling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who meant the world to her.

Mrs. Gilmartin is survived by her son Ian Gilmartin and his partner Renata Helstoski of Wood-Ridge and her daughter Lorraine & her husband John Blevins of North Arlington. She was the proud grandmother of Sean Blevins (11), Brooke Blevins (9), Ella Gilmartin (7) and was excitedly awaiting the birth of her fourth grandchild in October.

Frank R. Woupes Jr.

Frank R Woupes Jr., of Toms River, formerly of Kearny, died Aug. 6, 2018.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Frank lived in Kearny before moving to Toms River 11 years ago.

He was a forklift mechanic with Clark Equipment, Kearny, for over 30 years. He also served in the United States Army.

He was the beloved husband of Lorraine Woupes, father of Joseph (Carolyn) and the-late David Woupes, brother of Daniel, Lois and Clifford, brother-in-law of Maryann Howe and grandfather of Mandi Woupes.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Lung Association would be appreciated.

David William Gillespie

David William Gillespie, 76, of Kearny diedAug. 5, 2018.

Memorial Visitation will take place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service being celebrated at 11.

Born to the late William and Letitia (Miller) Gillespie, David was a lifelong Kearny resident. He proudly served his country as a sergeant in the Air Force from 1963-1967, stationed in Germany as a medic. After his service, David was a mail carrier in Kearny for many years.

He was loved by all of the residents along his route, receiving many job offers after his retirement. He accepted one at Charlie’s Nursery in North Arlington, where he could exercise his passion for gardening. David was a member of the Meadowlands Area Killifish Association (MAKA), and was an avid New York Giants fan, and a World War II history enthusiast.

He especially loved caring for his many tropical fish, and tending to his garden, where he grew the best tomatoes around.

David was the dear brother of Suzanne Gillespie and the-late Donna Jeanette; cousin to Malcolm and Sherrie Miller, Heather Bunge and Debbie Orrigo, and a good friend to the Morrison family, Mike DeGenova and John and Cindy Myslenski.

He is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association.

Giovanna Barbagallo

Giovanna Barbagallo, 89, of Kearny died Aug. 7, 2018.

The funeral was from the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Aci Castello, Sicily, Italy, Giovanna lived in Brooklyn before moving to Kearny in 1956, and had been active in town ever since. She loved sewing, gardening and especially cooking for her family and friends.

Giovanna was the beloved wife of the late Carmelo; loving mother of Maria A. Buhowski and her husband Stan, and Rosana Huhn and her husband Stan; dear grandmother of Kristen, Steven, Ashley and Jenna; and sister of Salvatore, Angela, Maria and Sarah. She was predeceased by her sisters-in-law Angie and Jenny.

Emma Walsh

Emma Walsh (nee Mackie), of Kearny, died Aug. 6, 2018.

She was 82.

Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life at the Arlington Players Club in Kearny on Friday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Emma was retired from Food Associates in Kearny where she had been an ad assistant. She was a long-time member of the Arlington Players Club.

Former wife of Thomas Walsh, she was the mother of Edward Walsh and the late Mary Sansone. Mother-in-law of Rick Sansone and sister of Robert Mackie (the late Lynn), she is also survived by her granddaughter Emma Bartholomew.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Bruce Diehl

Bruce Diehl of Kearny died suddenly at home

He was 69.

Bruce, a Vietnam veteran, was a member of the Lyndhurst American Legion. He was a retired custodian from the Kearny Board of Education.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife Linda (Fenwick) and his children Brian Diehl (Lisa) and Amy Diehl Opalinski. The brother of Kathleen Williams, he is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan, Arielle, Hannah and Avery.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Bruce’s cremation was private. The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Robert J. Wolansky

Robert J. Wolansky, 86, of North Arlington, died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Robert was born and raised in Elizabeth on June 25, 1932, to Henry & Bertha (nee Milkowsky) Wolansky. He had been a resident of North Arlington since 1964. He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. Robert was a supervisor with Verizon in Newark for 35 years prior to his retirement in 1991.

He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and the N.J. 13th Volunteer Infantry which is a Civil War organization. Much time was spent as an avid fly fisherman and outdoorsman; however, mostly, Robert enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren at their country home in Walton, New York, and their beach house in Cape May.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years Frances M. (nee Collura) Wolansky; daughters Kimberly A. Wolansky and Kristen L. Wolansky-Bretz and her husband John; and grandchildren Robert, Lauren, Amber and Erika.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robert’s memory to St. Peter’s Prep/GO Scholarship Fund, 144 Grand St., Jersey City, N.J. 07302. This fund provides financial assistance to students who wish to take part in outdoor/adventure travel sponsored through the school.

Kim M. McKenna

Kim M. McKenna died Aug. 11, 2018.

She was 51.

Born in Elizabeth, she lived in Edison and Vernon before moving to Lincoln Park 25 years ago.

Visiting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Relatives and friends are invited to return Wednesday by 10 a.m. to the funeral home — and then to Mass, which will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington, at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.

Kim was a beautiful, fun-loving woman. Her smile lit up a room. She loved the beach, animals, cooking and the Giants. Her laughter made every party sparkle.

The beloved wife of John P. McKenna and cherished daughter of Eduardo and Ann Santiago, she is also survived by her adored daughter Shannon and her loving brothers Mark Santiago and Tom Lebel.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Suicide Prevention. Please help save another precious life.

